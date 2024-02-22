Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Lautaro Martinez; club eyeing Ivan Toney, and more - February 22, 2024

Arsenal suffered a 1-0 defeat to FC Porto at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday (February 21) in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg. Mikel Arteta’s team were undone by a Galeno strike in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are keeping a close eye on Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez ahead of the summer. Elsewhere, the north London side remain interested in Brentford hitman Ivan Toney.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 22, 2024:

Arsenal interested in Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are planning to bring Lautaro Martinez to the Emirates this summer, according to TEAMtalk.

The 26-year-old has been in explosive form this season with Inter Milan, scoring 23 goals and setting up five in 32 outings across competitions. His efforts have forced the north London side to take note.

Arteta is scouting the markets for an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. Martinez won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina and is among the finest strikers in the world.

The 26-year-old could be a fabulous addition to Arteta’s squad, but prising him away from the Nerazzurri won’t be easy. The Gunners also face competition from Chelsea for his services.

Gunners eyeing Ivan Toney, says journalist

Ivan Toney is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have retained their interest in Ivan Toney, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The English striker remains linked with an exit from Brentford this summer, when he enters the final year of his contract. Toney returned to action in January after an eight-month ban due to illegal betting and has picked up where he left off.

The 27-year-old has registered four goals in six appearances for the Bees this season. He's a long-term target at the Emirates, with Arteta looking for a new No. 9 this year.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners could be reluctant to pay £100 million for Toney.

"From my point of view, I don't think Arsenal are less serious about Toney now than at any point before.

"That's the reading that I've got of the situation, from speaking to people. I don't think it's necessarily progressed, but Arsenal definitely have a level of interest in Ivan Toney,” said Jones.

He continued:

“What it's going to come down to, at the end of the day, will be the valuation of the player and whether the deal is doable.

"That's the point at which they might become less serious. If Toney was to be valued at close to £100million, I'm not sure that Arsenal would be willing to go there.”

Toney is also a target for Chelsea, as per reports.

Arsenal advised against Emile Smith Rowe exit by former player

Emile Smith Rowe’s future at the Emirates remains undecided.

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has urged Arsenal to keep hold of Emile Smith Rowe.

The English midfielder is a peripheral figure at the Emirates and has struggled for game time this season. Smith Rowe has appeared 15 times across competitions, starting thrice, and is linked with an exit this year.

Aston Villa are reportedly hot on his heels, with manager Unai Emery eager to team up with his former player. The north London side are apparently willing to consider offers for the 23-year-old come summer.

However, Robinson told Football Insider that Smith Rowe could be an asset for the Gunners.

“He’s certainly got the ability to break back into the side. He’s been really unlucky with his injuries, and he’s been in and out this season. He’s a quality player and a proven player in the Premier League.

"We know what he’s capable of at that level. Where Arsenal are at the moment – they’re serious title contenders and serious Champions League contenders,” said Robinson.

He continued:

“Next season, they will be competing on all fronts. They’ll need a big squad and you can’t let players like Emile Smith Rowe leave the club because he’s outstanding. He can start games and at times, when he’s on a good run of form, you’d pick him above other players.

"I’d be very shocked if Mikel Arteta would be willing to let him go and willing to strengthen a near-rival like Newcastle or Aston Villa. There’s no way they should do this”.

Newcastle also have their eyes on Smith Rowe, as per Football Insider.