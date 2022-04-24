Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Manchester City striker; club advised to sign Benfica hitman, and more - 24 April 2022

Arsenal climbed up to fourth in the Premier League table after their superb win over Manchester United on Saturday. Manager Mikel Arteta's wards are now two points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with five games left to go.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in a Manchester City striker. Elsewhere, Michael Thomas has advised the north London side to sign a Benfica hitman. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer news as on 24th April 2022:

Arsenal interested in Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Gabriel Jesus, according to The Hard Tackle via The Athletic. The Brazilian striker is all set to leave Manchester City this summer. The north London side are among the clubs vying for his services.

Jesus has been a regular in Pep Guardiola's team since arriving at the Etihad in 2017. The 25-year-old has amassed 93 goals and 46 assists from 230 games. He has been a key part of the Cityzens' recent success but has failed to establish himself as the number nine Guardiola desires.

With City looking to sign a new striker this summer, Jesus is now surplus to requirements. He's likely to be sold to make space for Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez. The Gunners are ready to offer Jesus respite at the Emirates, as Arteta is on the lookout for a new striker ahead of the new season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC



Arsenal interest is confirmed and serious, as per Gabriel Jesus will leave Man City in the summer, the plan is clear since months as they're working on Haaland deal and contract expires in 2023.Arsenal interest is confirmed and serious, as per @jorgenicola @David_Ornstein - but still no bid/direct talks between clubs. Gabriel Jesus will leave Man City in the summer, the plan is clear since months as they're working on Haaland deal and contract expires in 2023. 🇧🇷 #MCFCArsenal interest is confirmed and serious, as per @jorgenicola @David_Ornstein - but still no bid/direct talks between clubs. https://t.co/akinrtEy7i

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has already been offloaded, and Alexandre Lacazette is also not seemingly part of the Spaniard's plans.

Arteta is impressed by Jesus and wants the Brazilian to lead his team's line next season. Arsenal have already initiated contact with the player's representatives, and the 25-year-old is open to moving to the Emirates

Michael Thomas advises Gunners to sign Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez has been on fire this season.

Arsenal have been advised by former player Michael Thomas to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan has been in inspired form this season and has been linked with a move to the Emirates.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Thomas also admitted that a top-four finish could be the key to securing Nunez's signature. He said:

"Darwin Nunez has put in some really strong performances in the Champions League this year, and he will be a great addition for any club. He is strong, good with his feet and has that Erling Haaland-like instinct in front of goal. He would be the perfect number 9 for Arsenal, but if we do not get top four, then I think it will be hard to acquire him. All the top teams have now seen what he can do on the biggest stage now."

He continued:

“It all hangs in the balance, but there is going to be a lot of movement from clubs this summer, and I could see him ending up at Bayern Munich should Robert Lewandowski leave."

Martin Keown heaps praise on Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka was in fine form on Saturday against Manchester United.

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has heaped praise on Granit Xhaka after the win over Manchester United on Saturday. The Swiss international scored a fabulous goal to confirm all three points against the Red Devils.

Arsenal @Arsenal A MOTM performance



A huge goal to secure the win



Granit Xhaka A MOTM performanceA huge goal to secure the winGranit Xhaka 🏆 A MOTM performance💥 A huge goal to secure the win👏 Granit Xhaka https://t.co/IqzvmLB5fC

Speaking after the win, Keown admitted that Xhaka's goal turned the game, saying:

"There have been a lot of misgivings on this player, and I’ve been very critical of him. Two and a half years ago, 60,000 people booed him off here, but he just won’t go away. He stood up today and scored this, and it turned the game."

Edited by Bhargav