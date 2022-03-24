Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in PSG star; Noa Lang prefers to join AC Milan, and more - 24 March 2022

Arsenal have shown steady growth under manager Mikel Arteta this season. The Spaniard has taken his team to fourth place in the Premier League. The north London side are now well positioned to secure UEFA Champions League football next season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker. Elsewhere, Noa Lang prefers to join AC Milan. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 24th March 2022:

Arsenal interested in Mauro Icardi

Mauro Icardi (left) is likely to be on the move this summer.

Arsenal are interested in Mauro Icardi, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The Argentinean striker has struggled for regular game time at PSG and is tipped to leave the club this summer. A move to the Emirates could be on the cards.

Icardi initially arrived in Paris from Inter Milan on loan and enjoyed a blistering debut campaign. The Argentinean scored 12 goals from 20 league games, prompting the Parisians to sign him permanently. However, the 29-year-old has failed to build on that start. The arrival of Lionel Messi has further dented his chances of first-team action at the Parc des Princes.

The Ligue 1 giants are planning a mass exodus this summer, and Icardi could be among the players facing the sack. The Gunners are ready to take advantage of the situation and secure his signature.

Having let go of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, Arteta will be in the market for a new number nine this year. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are unlikely to hang around at the Emirates beyond the summer once their contracts expire.

The north London side have already identified a set of targets, and Icardi is the latest name to be added to that list.

Arsenal turned down the opportunity to sign the Argentinean in January but could return for the player this summer. However, Icardi's age could be a deal breaker, as Arteta has preferred younger targets recently.

If they do go ahead with the plan, the Gunners could have to ward off interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are looking to make massive changes to their squad this summer, and a new striker is a priority. Icardi is under contract with PSG till 2024, so the Parisians could demand a sizeable fee for his signature.

Noa Lang prefers to join AC Milan

Noa Lang (left) is wanted at the Emirates.

Noa Lang prefers to join AC Milan over a move to the Emirates, according to The Hard Tackle via Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Dutch attacker has earned plaudits for his performances for Club Brugge, bagging eight goals and 13 assists this season, prompting clubs around Europe to take note. Arsenal are monitoring him with the intent of taking him to the Emirates this summer.

The Gunners are looking to upgrade their attack ahead of a defining season. Arteta has his eyes on Lang as a potential replacement for Nicolas Pepe, who could be on the move at the end of the season.

Apart from the north London side, Liverpool are also interested in the 22-year-old. However, the Dutchman has his heart set on a move to Serie A leaders AC Milan.

Gunners backed to sign Michael Olise

Michael Olise has been tipped to have a great future.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has backed his former club's pursuit of Michael Olise. The Frenchman has shown great promise with Crystal Palace this season and has been linked with a move to the Emirates.

Speaking to ITV Sport, Wright heaped praise on the 20-year-old.

"When you watch what Zaha brings to the team, Wilf is what, 29 now? Here you are talking about a youngster that has a massive future. When you look at what he does in the final third. Go and do what you want. He is going to be somebody that is going to do unbelievable things. He has just been called up to the U21s in France. But he deserves that," said Wright.

