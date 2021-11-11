Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in RB Leipzig midfielder; Sevilla enter race for French striker, and more - 11th November 2021

Arsenal arrived at the international break sitting fifth in the Premier League table. The Gunners are two points behind Liverpool in fourth place, and six behind league leaders Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are interested in an RB Leipzig midfielder. Elsewhere, Sevilla have entered the race for a Gunners striker. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 11th November 2021.

Arsenal interested in Tyler Adams

Arsenal are interested in Tyler Adams.

Arsenal are interested in Tyler Adams, according to Sport Witness via Sport Bild. The American has earned rave reviews with his performances for RB Leipzig.

The Bundesliga side are willing to let him leave if the 22-year-old's €40 million release clause is met. The Gunners are looking to bolster their midfield next year, and have turned their attention to Adams.

The American joined Leipzig from the New York Red Bulls in 2018. Adams has appeared 75 times for the Bundesliga side so far, scoring three goals. Even though he operates in midfield, the 22-year-old is equally comfortable in right-back or right-wing-back positions. His versatility has attracted attention from Arsenal, who believe he could add value to their squad.

LTArsenal™ @ltarsenal Arsenal are interested in Tyler Adams. Player has a €40m release clause in his contract. [ @SPORTBILD Via @Sport_Witness Arsenal are interested in Tyler Adams. Player has a €40m release clause in his contract. [@SPORTBILD Via @Sport_Witness]

The Gunners have managed quite well this season without Granit Xhaka, who is currently sidelined with an injury. Albert Sambi Lokonga has stepped up alongside Thomas Partey and Ainsley Maitland-Niles to help Arsenal come back strong after an initially shaky start. However, The Gunners desire a permanent fix in the defensive midfield department, and have Adams in their list of potential targets.

Sevilla enter race for Alexandre Lacazette

Sevilla have entered the race to sign Alexandre Lacazette.

Sevilla have entered the race to sign Alexandre Lacazette, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Frenchman's future continues to hang in the balance. Lacazette's current contract is set to run out at the end of this season, but Arsenal have shown no inclination to extend his stay at the Emirates.

Lacazette has appeared 179 times for The Gunners, scoring 68 goals. However, the Frenchman has dropped out of Mikel Arteta's plans at the Emirates of late. Barcelona are interested in the 30-year-old, and now Sevilla have entered the fray. Arsenal could let him leave in January for €10 million.

Arsenal legend backs Gunners' pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic

SS Lazio vs ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

Former Arsenal star Kevin Campbell has backed The Gunners' pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic.

Mikel Arteta wants the Serb at the Emirates and could dive for Vlahovic in January. The 21-year-old joined Fiorentina in 2018, and has developed into a fabulous striker of late. Vlahovic has 39 goals in 97 appearances for the Serie A side, including ten from 13 games this season.

RouteOneFootball @Route1futbol Only Robert Lewandowski 🇵🇱 (37) and Erling Haaland 🇳🇴 (26) have scored more goals in the top five leagues in 2021 than Dusan Vlahovic 🇷🇸 (25). [whoscored] Only Robert Lewandowski 🇵🇱 (37) and Erling Haaland 🇳🇴 (26) have scored more goals in the top five leagues in 2021 than Dusan Vlahovic 🇷🇸 (25). [whoscored] https://t.co/jXK5ojUmk7

Speaking to Football Insider, Sol Campbell heaped praise on the Serb, and claimed that Arsenal need him.

“He is a really good player. He is a big guy with good feet who knows where the goal is. I know Spurs can talk, but we need him at Arsenal. We need him badly. Obviously, there is the (Alexandre) Lacazette situation. He isn’t going to sign a new contract. Arteta needs another striker, another star there. I think Vlahovic could be that guy," said Campbell.

