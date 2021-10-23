Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in RB Leipzig star; club urged to complete Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain swoop, and more - 23rd October 2021

Arsenal registered a 3-1 win over Aston Villa at the Emirates on Friday. Goals from Thomas Partey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Emile Smith Rowe helped the Gunners secure their fourth win of the season in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are interested in a French attacking midfielder who plays for RB Leipzig. Elsewhere, Steve McManaman has urged the Gunners to complete a move for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

On that note, here's take a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 23rd October 2021.

Arsenal interested in Christopher Nkunku

Arsenal are interested in Christopher Nkunku.

Arsenal are interested in Christopher Nkunku, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

The Gunners are planning to move for the 23-year-old next summer, as RB Leipzig are not ready to let him leave in January. Nkunku has been sensational for the Bundesliga side this season, and is also attracting attention from other European powerhouses.

Arsenal are planning to add more firepower to their attack next year. Mikel Arteta is especially interested in an attacking midfielder who can contribute in front of goal. While the Gunners have the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard for that position, neither can match Nkunku's output in the final third.

The Frenchman enjoyed a fabulous debut season after joining RB Leipzig in the summer of 2019. Nkunku registered 15 assists in the Bundesliga, making everyone sit up and take notice.

The 23-year-old has hit a higher gear in the current campaign, already scoring nine times from 12 games in all competitions. Arsenal have a long-standing interest in Nkunku, and have tried signing him before without success. Arteta is ready for a renewed attempt, but RB Leipzig are expected to demand a hefty price for his services.

Gunners urged to complete Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain swoop

Steve McManaman has urged Arsenal to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Former Liverpool star Steve McManaman has urged Arsenal to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The Englishman wants to leave Anfield for regular football, and the Gunners are interested in him. The Reds want £35 million to part ways with their prized asset, and that could be a deal breaker for the north London side.

However, speaking to Horseracing, as relayed by The Express, McManaman claimed Oxlade-Chamberlain is worth the price tag.

“I think Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is easily worth the money," said McManaman. It seems like a hell of a lot of money, but it’s not a lot when you look around and see the figures being paid by some other football teams,” said McManaman

Mikel Arteta heaps praise on a young Arsenal side

Mikel Arteta has praise his young Arsenal side after a commanding display against Aston Villa.

Mikel Arteta has praised his young Arsenal side after a commanding display against Aston Villa. Speaking after the game, as cited by The Express, the Spaniard challenged his wards to be more consistent and play at the same level every week.

"This is what you get (from young players). They can get you the level; they need the consistency. That comes with experience and maturity. It has to happen now. They showed they can do it tonight," said Arteta.

Unbeaten in their last six league games, Arsenal are now ninth in the league table.

