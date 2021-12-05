Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Uruguayan striker; club locked in battle for Juventus midfielder, and more - 5th December 2021

Arsenal are preparing to upgrade their squad next month. The Gunners were very active in the summer, bringing in six new players to the Emirates. Manager Mikel Arteta could look for further additions in January.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are interested in an Uruguayan striker who plays for Benfica. Elsewhere, The Gunners are battling Newcastle United for a Juventus midfielder. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 5th December 2021

Arsenal are interested in Darwin Nunez, according to The Hard Tackle via Traspasos. The Gunners are looking to bring in a new striker next year. Mikel Arteta is unimpressed by the options at his disposal. So the Spaniard wants to splash on a new forward, and has his eye on Nunez.

The Uruguayan has burst onto the scene this season at Benfica. Nunez enjoyed a decent 2020-21 campaign with the Portuguese side, but has hit a higher gear this campaign. Nunez has already registered 11 goals and two assists, forcing Arsenal to take notice. The Gunners are hoping to win the race for his signature.

Arsenal have decided to let Alexandre Lacazette go when his contract expires next summer. Eddie Nketiah, who is also in the final year of his contract with The Gunners, could be on his way out at the end of the season too.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struggling for form, Arteta's interest in Nunez is justified. However, Arsenal will have to pay €40 million for his services. The 22-year-old is not short of suitors, so The Gunners will have to act quickly if they want to secure his services.

Arsenal are locked in battle with Newcastle United for Adrien Rabiot, according to Just Arsenal via Tuttomercatoweb. The Frenchman has failed to assert his influence at Juventus, despite featuring heavily under Massimiliano Allegri. The Bianconeri are considering his departure from the club, and The Gunners are interested in his services.

Arsenal are planning midfield reinforcements next year. Mikel Arteta wants more experience in the centre of the park as he plots to get The Gunners back to their heydays. Rabiot has emerged as an option, but the London side could face competition from The Magpies for the services of the Frenchman.

Arsenal are ready to reignite their interest in Jonathan David, according to The Evening Standard. The Gunners have monitored the player before, but have turned to other targets in recent times. However, his recent form with Lille has attracted manager Mikel Arteta's attention.

Jonathan David has plundered 12 goals in 22 appearances this season. Arsenal are searching for a new number nine, and have the Canadian on their list of targets.

