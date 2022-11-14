Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Villarreal forward; Manchester City identify Mikel Arteta as Pep Guardiola successor, and more - November 13, 2022

Arsenal secured a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on Saturday (November 12). A Martin Odegaard brace helped Mikel Arteta's wards stay atop the Premier League ahead of the FIFA World Cup break.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in a Villarreal forward. Elsewhere, Manchester City have identified Gunners manager Mikel Arteta as the ideal successor for Pep Guardiola.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 13, 2022:

Arsenal interested in Samuel Chukwueze

Samuel Chukwueze is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Samuel Chukwueze, according to Fichajes via The Sun. The Nigerian has been on an impressive run of form for Villarreal recently and has registered 27 goals in 177 games for the Yellow Submarine. Arteta wants to bring in a new winger to add another dimension to his attack and has set his sights on the 23-year-old.

Chukwueze has been on the Gunners’ radar for a while, and the club could go for the kill this winter. The Nigerian’s contract expires in 2024, so Villarreal could be willing to let him go for a fair price.

However, the north London giants might not have a free run at the 23-year-old. That's because Everton are monitoring the player, while Atletico Madrid also have their eyes on him.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom Fichajes reports Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who wants to bring in competition and cover for Martinelli and Saka. Chukwueze, 23-years-old, could possibly leave Villarreal for around €40m. [ @fichajesnet Fichajes reports Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who wants to bring in competition and cover for Martinelli and Saka. Chukwueze, 23-years-old, could possibly leave Villarreal for around €40m. [@fichajesnet] https://t.co/7j9OY715og

Aston Villa are also in the mix, and former Villarreal manager Unai Emery’s presence could be an advantage to the Villans. However, Arsenal are the only club who can offer Chukwueze European football this season, which could tilt the tide in their favoru.

Manchester City identify Mikel Arteta as Pep Guardiola successor

Pep Guardiola could leave the Etihad next summer.

Manchester City have identified Mikel Arteta as a possible successor for Pep Guardiola, according to Todo Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The former Barcelona manager has taken the Premier League champions to the pinnacle of success, although European glory continues to elude him at the Etihad. However, his contract expires at the end of the season, and there’s a possibility that he could leave.

The Cityzens expect him to extend his stay till 2025. However, should Guardiola decide to call it a day, City have identified Arteta as a potential target. The Gunners manager has done a commendable job since taking charge at the Emirates. His team are five points clear atop the Premier League and are playing very well.

Even if Guardiola opts to stay till 2025, Arteta could be among the candidates to take over once he leaves. Interestingly, Arteta's Gunners contract also runs out in 2025.

Gabriel Martinelli responds to controversy regarding World Cup call

Gabriel Martinelli is part of the Brazil squad for the World Cup.

Gabriel Martinelli reckons the adverse reaction to his inclusion in the Brazil team for the FIFA World Cup is 'normal', as not many are aware of his qualities.

The 21-year-old has been added to Tite's squad for the quadrennial tournament at the expense of a few big names. Former player Neto was very vocal against Martinelli's inclusion in a recent interview.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, as cited by Sport Witness, Martinelli said that he's looking forward to a great experience in Qatar.

“I think this is normal. Some people in Brazil don’t know me, and it’s also normal to say that other players deserved to be there. But I’m pretty cool about it. I think this is normal,” said Martinelli.

He continued:

“I know what I’m doing at my club, I know my ability, and I know what I can do. And you can be sure that I will do my best for the Brazilian team, in whatever (way) I can help the team, I will help. It will be a great experience for me.”

Arsenal News Channel @Arsenalnewschan 🗣Gabriel Martinelli: 'It's good for Arsenal to have players in the World Cup. And everyone was very happy, we are a very united team. There was also the call-up of Bukayo, Aaron, Ben, so we are happy for each other.



'We know that we are at the top of the Premier League, but.. 🗣Gabriel Martinelli: 'It's good for Arsenal to have players in the World Cup. And everyone was very happy, we are a very united team. There was also the call-up of Bukayo, Aaron, Ben, so we are happy for each other.'We know that we are at the top of the Premier League, but.. https://t.co/6j4U144mnY

The Arsenal forward added that everyone at the Emirates is happy for the players who're going to the World Cup.

“Everyone was very happy for us to be in the World Cup. It’s good for Arsenal too, to have players in the World Cup. And everyone was very happy; we are a very united team," said Martinelli.

He added:

“Today, there was also the call-up of Bukayo, Aaron, Ben, so we are happy for each other. We know that we are at the top of the Premier League, but this is just the beginning, and that we still have a lot of work to do.”

Martinelli has five goals from 19 games across competitions this season for Arsenal.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes