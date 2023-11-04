Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners in Ivan Toney talks; Mikel Arteta makes Thomas Partey decision, and more - November 4, 2023

Arsenal travel to St. James’ Park on Saturday (November 4) to face Newcastle United in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s team are coming off a midweek EFL Cup loss to West Ham United.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have already established contact with Brentford striker Ivan Toney’s entourage ahead of a possible move in January. Elsewhere, Arteta has made a decision regarding midfielder Thomas Partey’s future.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 4, 2023:

Arsenal in Ivan Toney talks

Ivan Toney is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have held talks with Ivan Toney’s representatives regarding a possible move in the winter transfer window, according to 90 Min.

The Brentford forward is banned from football activities due to his involvement in illegal betting. The 27-year-old’s eight-month ban ends in January, when he will be available for transfer. Arteta has had his eyes on Toney for a while and is pushing to bring him to the Emirates.

The Spanish manager wants to add a proven No. 9 to his roster as he aims to sustain his team’s recent rise. Toneu fits the bill and is expected to leave the Bees at the turn of the year.

Brentford are open to his departure, as they have fared well in his absence, but will demand more than £80 million for his services. The Gunners also face competition from Chelsea for the 27-year-old.

Mikel Arteta makes Thomas Partey decision

Thomas Partey is unlikely to leave in January.

Mikel Arteta has decided not to offload Thomas Partey in January, according to Football Transfers.

The Ghanian midfielder has seen his importance to Arsenal’s plans diminish since the arrival of Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer. The Englishman has hit the ground running at the Emirates, so Partey appears surplus to requirements.

It was previously believed that the Gunners will look to cash in on the 30-year-old at the turn of the year. Partey attracted attention from Juventus this summer, and the Bianconeri could be interested in his services in the winter.

However, Arteta has decided not to let the Ghanaian leave in the middle of the season. The north London side have their eyes on the league title, so the Spanish manager wants Partey around for squad depth.

Dean Jones slams unfair Eddie Nketiah criticism

Eddie Nketiah has done well this season at the Emirates.

Journalist Dean Jones reckons Eddie Nketiah has received unfair criticism recently.

The English striker has been in resurgent form for Arsenal this season, registering five goals and one assist from 15 games across competitions. He bagged a hat-trick against Sheffield United in the league last weekend.

However, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has said that the player is not good enough to lead the line for the Gunners. Jones, though, told Give Me Sport that Arteta trusts Nketiah.

“I think it’s really harsh on Nketiah to say he does not convince him (Agbonlahor). Nketiah is a player with good goalscoring pedigree throughout his young years.

"He's found a way to break through into an Arsenal team at its best in years. He's working his way into the England set-up. He had an opportunity when Jesus was out injured and bagged a hat-trick,” said Jones.

He continued:

“He’s started eight of Arsenal's ten Premier League games so far this season. Arteta is talking about him positively and said he does trust him. He’s a player that’s 24 years old, and it's a massive season for him to prove what he's capable of.”

Nketiah has proven to be an able deputy for Gabriel Jesus at the Emirates.