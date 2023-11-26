Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners leading Ivan Toney race, Aaron Ramsdale backed for summer exit, and more - November 26, 2023

Arsenal secured a 1-0 win over Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium in a Premier League clash on Saturday, November 25. Kai Havertz scored an 89th-minute winner to secure all three points for the Gunners.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly the favorites in the race to sign Ivan Toney. Elsewhere, Aaron Ramsdale has been backed to leave the Emirates in the summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from November 26, 2023.

Arsenal leading the race to sign Ivan Toney

Brentford's Ivan Toney is likely to prefer a move to Arsenal instead of Chelsea, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The English striker’s ban from football due to illegal betting is all set to be lifted come January and he is expected to leave Brentford in the winter transfer window. Both London clubs are in the running for the player’s services.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that the Gunners will be a more enticing prospect for Toney at the moment.

"Chelsea have got Nicolas Jackson, who is an out-and-out nine, he's just not scored enough goals so far this season. And they've got Christopher Nkunku coming back in and they've got a lot of other forward players who can play in and around that position. We don't even know what Chelsea's level is or what it's going to be in the next couple of years," said Jacobs.

“But at Arsenal, it's more established now in terms of what their vision is. They're going to be in the Champions League next season, they're going to be challenging for the Premier League title and they've got Eddie Nketiah, but he is not really on that Toney level. And I think that's why if you gave him a straight choice, that was about football, I think he would probably go for Arsenal,” he added.

Toney has appeared 124 times across competitions for the Bees to date, scoring 68 goals and setting up 21 more.

Aaron Ramsdale backed for summer exit

Aaron Ramsdale’s future remains up in the air

Aaron Ramsdale is unlikely to leave Arsenal in the winter transfer window, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Ramsdale made a rare start in the Premier League for the Gunners against Brentford on Saturday, with David Raya unavailable for the game. Raya joined the north London giants on loan from the Bees last summer, thus relegating Ramsdale to the bench.

The English goalkeeper is now heavily linked with an exit from the Emirates Stadium at the turn of the year. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano insisted that a move in the summer could be more likely for Ramsdale.

"There are no changes at the moment and it’s still the same situation for Aaron Ramsdale as we mentioned in recent weeks. It’s not easy for good goalkeepers like Ramsdale to move, because you need an important club to come in for him, and it’s not always easy to find that. So, there’s a chance for him to stay until the summer if no clubs will appear," wrote Romano.

Arsenal have decided to keep Raya permanently at the club, according to a separate report from Romano.

Mikel Arteta hails team spirit after Brentford win

Mikel Arteta has saluted Arsenal’s team spirit following a hard-fought 1-0 win over Brentford on Saturday. The Gunners battled till the end to secure three points, courtesy of a Kai Havertz strike in the dying minutes of the game.

After the game, Arteta said that he is proud of his group that looks after each other.

"It’s a joy as a manager to watch this reaction of the players looking after themselves, encouraging each other, and showing love to each other. It doesn’t get any better than that," said Arteta.

"Today’s my 200th game and when I see a team that behaves between them like that and I see the staff and the smiles. I’m so happy, I cannot be prouder and more grateful for everybody that was with us every single day to make my job so enjoyable," he added.

Arsenal moved to the top of the Premier League table with the win, following Manchester City’s 1-1 draw against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium earlier on Saturday.