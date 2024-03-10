Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners leading Joshua Zirkzee race; club eyeing Ousmane Diomande, and more - March 10, 2024

Arsenal secured a 2-1 win over Brentford on Saturday, March 9, in the Premier League. Goals from Declan Rice and Kai Havertz secured all three points for Mikel Arteta’s team and took them to the top of the table.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are the favourites to secure the services of Bologna attacker Joshua Zirkzee this summer. Elsewhere, the north London side are interested in Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 10, 2024:

Arsenal leading Joshua Zirkzee race

Joshua Zirkzee has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Joshua Zirkzee at the end of the season, according to Calciomercato.com.

The Dutch striker has been in red-hot form this campaign for Bologna, registering 11 goals and six assists in 29 outings across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at multiple clubs in Europe, and there’s expected to be a melee for his services in the summer.

The Gunners are on the hunt for a new No. 9 year, amid the dismal form of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. Zirkzee has emerged as an option and suits the profile of players targeted by Arteta recently.

The 22-year-old’s situation is also being closely monitored by Bayern Munich, who have a significant sell-on clause on their former player.

Gunners eyeing Ousmane Diomande

Ousmane Diomande is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Ousmane Diomande, according to TEAMtalk. The north London side have a settled centre-back pairing in William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

However, Arteta is apparently keen on a new defender to improve his backline and has his eyes on Diomande. The Ivorian has been a key figure at Sporting CP this season, starting all 26 of his appearances across competitions.

Diomande’s efforts have captured the attention of the Gunners, who are planning a move for the player in the summer. Chelsea are already hot on the heels of the 20-year-old, but should they leave the race, Arsenal will look to take advantage.

Arsenal have Joao Palhinha advantage, says journalist

Joao Palhinha is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal could have an advantage in the race for Joao Palhinha following Thomas Tuchel’s impending exit from Bayern Munich this summer, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Portuguese midfielder was close to joining the Bavarians last summer but ending up staying at Fulham and signed a new deal. The Bundesliga giants were expected to return for the 28-year-old this summer, but that might no longer be the case with Tuchel set to leave.

The Gunners have had their eyes on Palhinha for a while and could get their hands on the player at the end of this season. However, they will likely face competition from Liverpool for the 28-year-old.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that Palhinha could be a hit at the Emirates as well as Anfield.

"Obviously, Thomas Tuchel was the guy heavily pushing the move to Bayern.

"If that starts not to become an option, you start to wonder where Thomas Tuchel will end up next, and, if it is a big club, does that open the door for Palhinha to go there?” said Jones.

He continued:

“Palhinha has been talked about in terms of Arsenal and Liverpool. I think he would do a tremendous job in either of those teams. At the right price, he is gettable. With that being the case, I feel like he could be one of the best signings anyone could make this summer.”

Palhinha could be an able replacement for Thomas Partey, who could leave the north London side this summer.