Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners leading race for Lyon midfielder; club end pursuit of Ajax defender, and more - July 14, 2022

Arsenal are working to improve their squad this summer. Manager Mikel Arteta will look to secure a top-four finish next season after narrowly missing out in the previous campaign.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are leading the race to sign a Lyon midfielder. Elsewhere, the north London side have ended their pursuit of an Ajax defender. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 14, 2022:

Arsenal leading race for Lucas Paqueta

Lucas Paqueta is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Lucas Paqueta, according to UOL via The Hard Tackle. The Brazilian has been identified as an option to bolster Arteta's midfield this summer. The Spanish manager is eager to take the 24-year-old to the Emirates.

Paqueta has developed in leaps and bounds since joining Lyon in 2020. The Brazilian has appeared 78 times for the French side so far, scoring 21 goals. He's an omnipresent in the first team at the Groupama Stadium and is generating attention from suitors around Europe. The Gunners are also monitoring him with interest.

EPL Inside @EPLinsidd EXCLUSIVE



Arsenal will hold new meetings with intermediaries for Lucas Paqueta this week. Arsenal looking to find an agreement with the player before talking to Lyon. Arsenal have made an enquiry to Lyon regarding the price. EXCLUSIVEArsenal will hold new meetings with intermediaries for Lucas Paqueta this week. Arsenal looking to find an agreement with the player before talking to Lyon. Arsenal have made an enquiry to Lyon regarding the price. 🚨 EXCLUSIVE 🚨Arsenal will hold new meetings with intermediaries for Lucas Paqueta this week. Arsenal looking to find an agreement with the player before talking to Lyon. Arsenal have made an enquiry to Lyon regarding the price. https://t.co/ljjzJnmSAU

The north London side want to add more quality to the middle of the park ahead of the new season. Paqueta tops the list at the moment, and Arsenal have now emerged as the favourites for his signature. The Premier League side are locked in negotiations with Lyon regarding a move, but neither club are in a hurry to get a deal over the line.

Arteta has already sanctioned the move, and the player is in talks with Edu. The two clubs are negotiating to facilitate a deal, but the Gunners feel Lyon's valuation of the Brazilian is too steep. The Ligue 1 side want €60 million to part ways with the 24-year-old.

With the player's deal set to run out in 2025, Lyon have the advantage in any negotiations. However, the north London side are confident they can sign him at a reduced price.

Gunners end Lisandro Martinez pursuit

Lisandro Martinez is expected to leave Ajax this summer.

Arsenal have ended their pursuit of Lisandro Martinez, according to The Daily Mail via The Hard Tackle.

The Argentinean defender has been a man in demand this summer after a string of impressive outings with Ajax. The Gunners previously wanted him at the Emirates and even had two bids rejected for the 24-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Lisandro made his choice: Manchester United. Manchester United are closing on Lisandro Martinez deal: new round of talks scheduled today with Ajax to reach full agreement for €50m plus add-ons, after the meeting in Amsterdam. Payment terms, one of the final steps.Lisandro made his choice: Manchester United. Manchester United are closing on Lisandro Martinez deal: new round of talks scheduled today with Ajax to reach full agreement for €50m plus add-ons, after the meeting in Amsterdam. Payment terms, one of the final steps. 🔴🇦🇷 #MUFC Lisandro made his choice: Manchester United. https://t.co/Z8U8bK9CDN

The club last offered £34 million plus £4 million in add-ons for the 24-year-old. However, Ajax want £43 million for Martinez and have refused to budge from their expectations.

With Manchester United also in the race and the frontrunners to secure the Argentinean, the Gunners have abandoned their pursuit. Arteta is now likely to turn his attention to alternate targets.

Alan Hutton backs Hector Bellerin to leave Emirates

Hector Bellerin could leave the Emirates this summer.

Former Tottenham Hotspur full-back Alan Hutton believes Hector Bellerin could leave Arsenal this summer. The Spaniard spent last season on loan at Real Betis and returned to the Emirates this summer. His Gunners contract expires next summer, but he's unlikely to be offered a new deal.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton said that Bellerin's decision to go out on loan was vindicated.

“I think his time might be up, if I’m totally honest. Before his serious injuries, he was lightening quick; he was a regular, and he looked like he’d probably be there forever. It’s not quite worked out that way the last couple of seasons," said Hutton.

He continued:

“I think it was the right decision for him to go out on loan and play. Back home in his own country, he probably felt good being back there and things like that, so it was a good move."

Hutton added that Bellerin is likely to start anew away from the Emirates this summer.

“Now (Takehiro) Tomiyasu has come in, and I think when he’s fit. he’s been exceptional. I don’t see Bellerin pushing him out. If he’s happy to be a squad player and try and push him all the way, of course, he’ll be up for the fight, I’m pretty sure of it. But I think moving forward, (Mikel) Arteta sees the likes of Tomiyasu being the kind of number one right-back, so it’s going to be hard to dislodge him," said Hutton.

He concluded:

“So it’s really going to be down to Hector Bellerin and what he decides. Is he up for the fight, or does he see himself somewhere else? I think he’ll move on, personally (speaking).“

