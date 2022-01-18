Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners leading race for PSG star; club ready to offer €60 million for Leicester City midfielder, and more - 18 January 2022

Arsenal are preparing to welcome Liverpool to the Emirates on Thursday in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final. The Gunners, playing with ten men for more than an hour, managed to wrestle away from Anfield with a creditable goalless draw in the first leg.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are leading the race to sign a PSG midfielder. Elsewhere, the Gunners are willing to pay €60 million for a Leicester City star. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 18th January 2022.

Arsenal leading race to sign Georginio Wijnaldum

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Georginio Wijnaldum.

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Georginio Wijnaldum, according to The Hard Tackle via The Daily Telegraph.

The Gunners are looking to add a new midfielder to their ranks this month. Manager Mikel Arteta has identified Wijnaldum as a suitable alternative after their pursuit of Arthur Melo has run into heavy weather. Juventus want Thomas Partey in exchange for Arthur, which the Gunners are unlikely to accede to.

The Dutchman has had a long run in the Premier League, first with Newcastle United and then at Liverpool. The 31-year-old played a key role in the Reds' Champions League triumph in 2019. He also helped Jurgen Klopp's men lift the Premier League trophy the next year before departing Anfield as a free agent to join PSG last summer.

The move has not lived up to expectations, though, with Wijnaldum struggling to cement a place in PSG's starting eleven. The Dutchman has scored just once in 18 appearances across competitions. He now wants to leave in search of regular football, and Arsenal are among the clubs interested in his services. The Gunners are not deterred by Wijnaldum's struggles since joining the Parisians.

now.arsenal @now_arsenaI



on Gini Wijnaldum. “I've been told Arsenal are one of his favourite clubs - when he was growing up he was an Arsenal supporter.” @SkyKaveh on Gini Wijnaldum. “I've been told Arsenal are one of his favourite clubs - when he was growing up he was an Arsenal supporter.”@SkyKaveh on Gini Wijnaldum. https://t.co/pId6RmDA1p

Arteta is confident that the 31-year-old can find his mojo back with a return to the Premier League. The Spaniard believes Wijnaldum could be the ideal foil for Thomas Partey in the middle of the park. Newcastle United are also in the mix for their former player, but they are trailing their London counterparts in the race for Wijnaldum.

PSG are likely to demand a hefty fee to part ways with the Dutchman. However, considering that the 31-year-old is some way down the pecking order under Mauricio Pochettino, Winjaldum could be allowed to leave.

Whether that happens this month or in the summer remains to be seen, though.

Gunners ready to offer €60 million for Youri Tielemans

The Gunners are willing to offer €60 million for Youri Tielemans.

Arsenal are willing to offer €60 million for Youri Tielemans, according to El Nacional. The Belgian is tipped to leave Leicester City this year.

The 24-year-old's current deal expires next summer, and he doesn't want to sign an extension. The Gunners have a long-standing interest in the player, and are eager to prise him away from the Foxes.

The 24-year-old is a first-team regular at Leicester City, having bagged 23 goals and 22 assists in over 100 appearances across competitions. He is two-footed, is blessed with great technical ability, and has a mean shot from distance.

afcstuff @afcstuff #afc Arsenal are actively considering Youri Tielemans. The meeting held by the club with his agent were with a view to a summer move. Selling the player in January will only happen with a ‘Harry Maguire style offer’. [ @JacobsBen Arsenal are actively considering Youri Tielemans. The meeting held by the club with his agent were with a view to a summer move. Selling the player in January will only happen with a ‘Harry Maguire style offer’. [@JacobsBen] #afc https://t.co/JDMTpdXamW

The north London side have begun negotiations with Tielemans to facilitate his move to the Emirates this summer. With Real Madrid also prowling on the horizon, Arteta is ready to step up his efforts to land the 24-year-old midfielder.

Alexandre Lacazette turns down move to Newcastle United

Newcastle United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Alexandre Lacazette.

Newcastle United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Alexandre Lacazette. According to The Hard Tackle via Tutto Mercato Web, the Frenchman has turned down a massive offer to join the Magpies.

Lacazette, whose contract expires this summer, has bagged 70 goals for Arsenal in nearly 200 appearances across competition. However, only five of those strikes have come this season, and the Gunners are not likely to extend his stay in London.

Newcastle had contacted the player via intermediaries to table a proposal to join them this month. The Frenchman was offered a lucrative three-year contract worth €8 million per year. However, Lacazette turned that down, as he doesn't want to join a team embroiled in a relegation battle. The Magpies have won only once this season, and are languishing in 19th place in the Premier League table.

Edited by Bhargav