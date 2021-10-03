Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners leading the race for Serie A star, club monitoring €75m rated Ajax starlet, and more - 2nd October 2021

Arsenal were held to a 0-0 draw by Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday. The Gunners registered just eight shots on target in the game, only two of which were on target.

Arsenal are leading the race for a Napoli striker whose current deal expires next summer. The Gunners are monitoring an Ajax starlet who is valued at €75m.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 2nd October 2021.

Arsenal leading the race for Lorenzo Insigne

Arsenal are leading the race for Lorenzo Insigne, according to Sport Witness via Corriere Dello Sport. However, the report also adds that the Italian is likely to sign a new deal with the Serie A side. The Gunners attack has lacked consistency in recent times and Mikel Arteta is planning for reinforcements. The Spaniard is hoping to convince Insigne to move to the Emirates and spearhead his attack.

The Italian is in the final year of his current contract and Napoli are yet to tie him down to a new deal. Arsenal are planning to sign him for free next summer. The Gunners are ready to initiate talks in January provided Insigne still hasn't signed across the dotted line with Napoli. However, the Serie A giants have offered a new contract worth €5m per year to the player's agent.

That is expected to break the tension between the two parties and could be the first step towards Insigne's contract renewal. That would come as a big blow to Arsenal, who are hoping to replace Alexandre Lacazette with the Italian. Insigne recently bought a house close to the city, which could all but confirm his stay in Napoli.

Gunners monitoring €75m rated Ryan Gravenberch

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Ajax starlet Ryan Gravenberch, according to Sport Witness via Fichajes. The Dutchman has a style of play quite similar to Paul Pogba and the Gunners are hoping his arrival can rejuvenate their midfield. Gravenberch is an integral part of Ajax's starting eleven and the Dutch side are desperate to keep hold of him.

TAJ @TAJGoat Arsenal planning move for Ryan Gravenberch. Nothing concrete at all and no guarantee we will move on with the deal. We are monitoring him in Ajax. Arsenal planning move for Ryan Gravenberch. Nothing concrete at all and no guarantee we will move on with the deal. We are monitoring him in Ajax. https://t.co/BLTZZCtzIz

The 19-year-old is among the most talented youngsters in world football and is also being monitored by quite a few European heavyweights. Ajax have slapped a €75m price tag on his head to ward off suitors. Arsenal have invested heavily in the transfer market this summer and there's no reason why they can't repeat the trick next year.

Mikel Arteta opens up about Bernd Leno claims

Mikel Arteta has revealed that had a heart-to-heart with Bernd Leno before he decided to drop the German to the bench. Responding to recent comments from the Arsenal goalkeeper, the Spaniard also claimed that it was up to Leno to win back his position in the team.

"I had a very clear conversation with him 48 hours before I was going to make the decision. Obviously any conversation I have with him is completely private and I’m not going to speak with any media about it" said Arteta

