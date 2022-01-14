Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners leading race to sign Juventus star; club locked in talks for Leicester City ace, and more - 14 January 2022

Arsenal managed a goalless draw against Liverpool in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-finals at Anfield. The Gunners were reduced to ten men after Granit Xhaka’s red card early in the game. However, Mikel Arteta’s wards held on to set up an interesting second leg at the Emirates next week.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are leading the race to sign a Juventus star. Elsewhere, the Gunners are locked in negotiations for a Leicester City midfielder.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 14th January 2022.

Arsenal leading race to sign Arthur Melo

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Arthur Melo.

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Arthur Melo, according to RMC Sport. The Gunners are engaged in negotiations with Juventus for the Brazilian midfielder regarding a loan move this month. Talks have progressed well, and the 25-year-old is expected to move to the Emirates soon.

Arthur arrived in Turin with a lot of promise in 2020, but failed to showcase his skills. The Brazilian struggled to make a mark in Serie A in his debut campaign. He has dropped further down the pecking order this season, so the Bianconeri are willing to offload him. Arsenal have had an interest in the 25-year-old for a while.

The Gunners are looking for a midfielder who can control proceedings from midfield, and Arthur fits the bill. Arsenal have not been deterred by his recent struggles, and remain optimistic about his effectiveness in Mikel Arteta’s system. The north London side lack quality in the centre of the park, especially since Thomas Partey left for the AFCON.

The Gunners have also bid adieu to Ainsley Maitland-Niles this month, while Mohamed Elneny is also expected to leave. Arsenal now have only Granit Xhaka and Albert Sambi Lonkonga for the midfield role. Arthur’s arrival on loan would bring much-needed respite to Arteta.

Gunners locked in talks for Youri Tielemans

Arsenal are interested in Youri Tielemans.

Arsenal are interested in Youri Tielemans, according to Goal. The Gunners are scouting the market for midfield reinforcements, and have identified the Belgian as a viable option.

Tielemans has been impressive for Leicester City since joining the club in 2019. The Gunners are locked in negotiations with the representatives of the 24-year old to facilitate his move to London this summer.

However, Arsenal may not have a free run at the Belgian. Tielemans has also generated interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid. Leicester City are known to be shrewd negotiators, and could demand a fortune for their star.

AS Roma retain interest in Granit Xhaka

AS Roma remain interested in Granit Xhaka.

AS Roma remain interested in Granit Xhaka, according to Just Arsenal via La Gazzetta.

The Swiss international was very close to joining the Serie A team last summer, before the move broke down in the eleventh hour. Arsenal proceeded to tie the 29-year-old to a new deal, but his future continues to hang in the balance.

GOAL @goal Granit Xhaka has been sent off for the fifth time since joining Arsenal Granit Xhaka has been sent off for the fifth time since joining Arsenal 😬 https://t.co/cZKBvB2lJK

Jose Mourinho retains a desire to work with Xhaka, and wants Roma to pursue Xhaka this summer. The Gunners are likely to sanction a deal, considering the 29-year-old’s performances this season.

