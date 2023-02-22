Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners leading Youri Tielemans race; club eyeing Tino Livramento, and more - February 22, 2023

Arsenal are leading the Premier League title race after 23 games and are two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City with a game in hand. Mikel Arteta's team next face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday (February 25) in the league.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are leading the race to sign Youri Tielemans. Elsewhere, the north London side have set their sights on Tino Livramento, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 22, 2023:

Arsenal leading Youri Tielemans race

Youri Tielemans is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Youri Tielemans, according to Football Insider. The Belgian midfielder is a long-term target for the Gunners and is likely to be available on a Bosman move this summer.

The 25-year-old is in the final few months of his contract with Leicester City but is unlikely to sign a new deal.

The Foxes remain eager to keep him at the club, given his importance to Brendan Rodgers' plans. However, Tielemans wants to leave the King Power as a free agent in search of a new challenge. Newcastle United and Barcelona are also in the race to lure him away.

However, the Gunners are the favourites for his signature at the moment. The 25-year-old has registered four goals and an assist in 28 games across competitions for Leicester this season.

Gunners eyeing Tino Livramento

Tino Livramento has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are keeping a close watch on Tino Livramento, according to Ben Jacobs. The Gunners are looking for a new right-back and have the 20-year-old on their shortlist. The Englishman is currently working his way back from an ACL injury he picked up last season, which has stymied his development at Southampton.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that Arteta is prioritising a move for Ivan Fresneda this summer.

"Arsenal will look at a right back this summer to add a bit of depth and plan for the long term. Arsenal’s priority remains Ivan Fresneda, who they tried to sign in January. Fresneda opted to stay at Real Valladolid until the end of the season despite offers from both the Gunners and Borussia Dortmund," wrote Jacobs.

Jacobs also added that the north London side as well as Manchester City will monitor Livramento once he returns to full fitness.

"Tino Livramento is another intriguing option, who has had horrific luck with injuries. The 20-year-old was magnificent last season until he picked up a serious ACL injury against Brighton last April and recently suffered another setback this January when returning with the Saints’ B team," wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“Chelsea have a buy-back option active in 2023, but it’s not thought they’ll activate it, especially now Gusto has signed from Lyon. And all suitors will obviously have doubts, given his long spell out on the sidelines."

Jacobs concluded:

“Livramento will be monitored when fit with a view to a possible move over the next 2-3 windows by both Arsenal and Manchester City. And if he hadn’t suffered his injury, he may already be at one of those two clubs already."

Livramento is yet to make his season debut.

Chelsea not in race for Pedro Neto, says Fabrizio Romano

Pedro Neto could be on the move this summer.

Chelsea are not in the race to sign Pedro Neto, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Portuguese winger has been impressive for Wolverhampton Wanderers and is believed to be the subject of interest from Arsenal.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano confirmed that the Gunners were interested in the player last summer. However, he added that there's nothing serious regarding a move right now.

"To clear up various rumours, Arsenal were interested in Pedro Neto last summerubut not Chelsea. At the moment, the player’s situation is completely quiet; also in January, nothing was serious or concrete for Pedro. We have to wait for the summer; it depends on lot of factors, but it’s definitely quiet now," wrote Romano.

The 22-year-old has appeared ten times across competitions for Wolves in an injury-ravaged season, registering one goal.

