In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest on the Gunners' pursuit of a 17-year-old who broke Cristiano Ronaldo's longstanding record, an update on Mesut Ozil's situation and more.

Arsenal looking to activate £41 million release clause of 17-year-old who broke Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Arsenal have appeared to have successfully turned a corner under new manager Mikel Arteta, with the Gunners recording two pivotal wins over champions elect Liverpool and outgoing champions Manchester City respectively.

However, as the North London outfit prepare to better equip their manager for the challenges of the upcoming season, the Gunners have been forced to be more innovative in the transfer market. having seen their financials take a hit after failing to qualify for the Champions League in each of their last three seasons.

The ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic has further affected the purchasing power of the Gunners.

But despite the tricky financial situation, Arsenal are not prepared to miss out on highly rated teenager Joelson Fernandes. According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Arsenal are looking to trigger the release clause of the 17-year-old who broke Cristiano Ronaldo's longstanding record of being the youngest player to feature for the first team of Sporting Lisbon earlier this year.

Fernandes has a £41 million release clause in his contract, and the Gunners are interested in activating it, with the club having recently developed a close relationship with his agent Kia Joorabchian who also represents David Luiz and Cedric Soares.

Arsenal are keen to avoid a repeat of what happened with Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes; the Gunners held a longstanding interest in the Portuguese duo but were eventually pipped to the duo's signature by Manchester United.

Porto star open to Arsenal switch

Porto defensive midfielder Danilo Pereira has admitted that he would be open to a move to the Premier League and especially to Arsenal. The 28-year-old was full of praise for Mikel Arteta who is doing an impressive job of steadying the ship at the Emirates Stadium outfit.

Arsenal are actively looking in the transfer market to sign defensive reinforcements as the club aims to shore up its defence in a bid to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Danilo seems to fit the criteria of what the Gunners need in midfield. He has made 38 appearances for FC Porto this season and has been likened with Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira. Speaking in an interview with Stats Perform News (via Evening Standard), the 28 year old said:

"I think he [Arteta] is doing a really, really, good job there. He is a really good coach who started as the second coach at [Manchester] City, so he has a little experience and Arsenal play very good football and I think he is doing very well there."

"The style I think I can fit there, the way he plays also thinking on the ball, the team always has to be together - I think it is a good way to play. Of course I like to be here in Porto to be here in my country, but I want to be in a better league like the Premier League."

Mesut Ozil's wife could prove pivotal in Arsenal exit

Arsenal's highest-earner Mesut Ozil has been making the news for all the wrong reasons lately. The German World Cup winner, who was an integral part of Mikel Arteta's side before the lockdown, has yet to feature for the Gunners post the restart, with a slight back injury sometimes being attributed to his absence.

Reports have recently emerged that Ozil had turned down a move to Fenerbahce, as he was unsure of the Turkish side meeting his massive wage demands. He is instead insistent on seeing out his contract with the Gunners, which runs until the summer of 2022.

However, according to 90min, the 31-year-old could be afforded another chance to leave the Gunners, with newly crowned Turkish champions Istanbul Basaksehir said to be interested in his services.

Further, it has also been reported that Ozil's wife - Amine Gulse - could prove to be a pivotal factor in the World Cup winner leaving the Emirates. Amine - a former Miss Turkey - has a huge fan following in her homeland, and this could prove to be a huge factor in Ozil's decision to leave Arsenal in the summer.