Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners looking to re-sign former player; French striker wanted by Newcastle United, and more - 11th October 2021

Arsenal are already planning for the January transfer window. The Gunners invested heavily this summer, but Mikel Arteta wants a few more tweaks to his roster. The London side are expected to fight for a top-four finish this season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are looking to re-sign a former star who currently plays for Liverpool. Elsewhere, a Gunners striker is wanted by Newcastle United. On that note, here's take a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 11th October 2021.

Arsenal looking to re-sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Arsenal are looking to sign former player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in January, according to The Sun.

The Englishman left the Gunners to join Liverpool in 2017, and was initially impressive for the Reds. However, Oxlade-Chamberlain has since dropped down the pecking order at Anfield. The Englishman is no longer guaranteed a place in the starting eleven under Jurgen Klopp, and might not even be part of the German manager's plans.

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Arsenal as a teenager with immense potential, but never really lived up to expectations. He was handed a new beginning by Liverpool, but an injury in 2018 halted his initial good run with the first team at Anfield.

He has been in and out of the team since then, but the Gunners are now ready to help him revive his career. Mikel Arteta wants the Englishman on a half-season loan in January with an option to buy.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 😦 Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, 28, has never started more than 17 games in a single Premier League campaign 😦 Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, 28, has never started more than 17 games in a single Premier League campaign

The two played together during their time with Arsenal, and have maintained a cordial relationship since then. Liverpool have no problem letting him leave, but will likely demand a substantial fee for his services. Oxlade-Chamberlain himself is open to a return to his old hunting ground as he attempts to turn around his career.

Alexandre Lacazette wanted by Newcastle United

Newcastle United are interested in Alexandre Lacazette.

Newcastle United's search for a striker has brought them to Arsenal. According to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes, the Magpies are interested in Alexandre Lacazette.

The Frenchman looks set to depart the Emirates at the end of his current contract, which expires next summer. The Gunners have no intentions of tying him down to a new deal. Newcastle United are among the clubs hoping to pick Lazazette up for free next year.

The Sun - Arsenal @SunArsenal Newcastle are reportedly looking to sign Alexandre Lacazette from Arsenal, following their Saudi takeover Newcastle are reportedly looking to sign Alexandre Lacazette from Arsenal, following their Saudi takeoverhttps://t.co/5jWaQqjSbA

Arsenal are expected to attempt Lacazette's sale in January to recoup part of the exorbitant amount they paid for him. However, the Magpies are likely to push for a summer purchase so they can invest that amount in their other targets.

Arsenal legend Michael Tomas wants Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder at the Emirates

Michael Thomas wants the Gunners to sign Yves Bissouma.

Arsenal legend Michael Thomas wants the Gunners to sign Yves Bissouma. Speaking to Caught Offside, Thomas heaped praise on the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder.

"I think Bissouma would be an excellent addition to all the top teams. He has real energy and composure on the ball. He works hard in front of the back line which gives the more creative players a better platform to work from. I called for Arsenal to do it in the summer. and I really hope that move can materialise going forward" said Thomas.

