Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners make Gabriel Jesus decision; club eyeing Jorginho stay, and more - May 2, 2024

Arsenal are preparing for their upcoming game against Bournemouth at the Emirates on Saturday, May 4, in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team need a win to bolster their chances of winning the title.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have come to a decision regarding attacker Gabriel Jesus' future. Elsewhere, the north London side are planning to keep midfielder Jorginho at the club beyond this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on May 2, 2024:

Arsenal make Gabriel Jesus decision

Gabriel Jesus could be on borrowed time at the Emirates

Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for Gabriel Jesus this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Brazilian forward has failed to live up to expectations since arriving from Manchester City in 2022. This season, Jesus has scored eight goals and set up seven in 33 outings across competitions. The Gunners have had to count on the rest of the squad to deliver in the final third, and Arteta is eyeing improvements.

The Spanish manager wants an established face to lead the line next season. Multiple candidates have been named for the job, including Juventus hitman Dusan Vlahovic and Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The situation has raised doubts regarding Jesus' future. It appears that the north London side are ready to be ruthless in their quest for excellence and will consider the 27-year-old's exit for the right price.

Gunners eyeing Jorginho stay

Jorginho is likely to stay at the Emirates beyond this summer.

Arsenal have decided to trigger a one-year extension option in Jorginho's contract, according to talkSPORT.

The Italian midfielder has been a fine squad option since arriving from Chelsea in January 2023. Jorginho has appeared 51 times for the Gunners, registering one goal and three assists. The player's contract expires at the end of the campaign, and he has been linked with a return to Italy.

However, the north London side want the 32-year-old to stay at the club for another season and are working to exercise the option in his contract. Jorginho has helped unleash Declan Rice in a more advanced role this season, and his experience could be key to a relatively young Arsenal side.

Former player slams Mikel Arteta for Aaron Ramsdale decision

Aaron Ramsdale's future at Arsenal remains uncertain.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has questioned Mikel Arteta's decision to replace Aaron Ramsdale with David Raya between the sticks.

The Spanish goalkeeper was roped in from Brentford on a season-long loan last summer and has established himself as the No. 1. The Gunners are likely to trigger a permanent option for the player at the end of the season, throwing Ramsdale's future up in the air.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Lehmann pointed out that the Englishman has been treated unfairly at the Emirates.

“I never ever understood the Ramsdale decision. If you have a good, brave English keeper at a big English club doing well, and then you bring in a Spanish guy who has never played for a big club at that level – it just doesn’t make sense,” said Lehmann.

He continued:

“The ‘keeper is the most important position in the team. If I were Ramsdale, I don’t know how I would react because it’s not easy at that age. When you’re older, it’s different.”

Ramsdale has appeared 11 times across competitions for the north London side this season, registering three clean sheets.