Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners midfielder returns to first-team training from injury, club keen on Ajax star as Bernd Leno replacement and more - 7th September 2021

Arsenal are hoping to head back to winning ways after the end of the international break. The Gunners have endured a difficult start to the new campaign, with three defeats in three games keeping them bottom of the Premier League table for now.

Mikel Arteta is desperate to improve his team’s form in the league, and after spending a fortune in the summer, the Spaniard has little room for error.

Arsenal have been boosted by a midfielder's return from injury. The Gunners have identified an Ajax star as the ideal replacement for Bernd Leno.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from September 7, 2021.

Thomas Partey returns to first-team training

Thomas Partey has returned to first-team training from injury

Arsenal have welcomed Thomas Partey back from injury, Chris Wheatley reports. The Ghanaian has been missing from action since picking up an ankle injury in a friendly against Chelsea in pre-season.

It was initially believed he would be sidelined for quite some time, but the Gunners midfielder has made steady progress since.

Partey has returned to first-team training and could even feature for Arsenal against Norwich City this weekend. Mikel Arteta will be without Granit Xhaka, who is suspended from the game after picking up a red card against Manchester City.

The Spaniard will be desperate to have the Ghanaian in his team this weekend but will be wary of rushing him back too soon from injury.

Arsenal have struggled in Partey’s absence this season, losing all of their first three games. The Gunners cannot afford to slip up against the Canaries and Arteta might have to take a risk with Partey.

The former Atletico Madrid star will have a point to prove this season after struggling since arriving at the Emirates late last summer.

Arsenal keen on Andre Onana as Bernd Leno replacement

Arsenal remain interested in Andre Onana

Arsenal remain keen on Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana as the ideal replacement for Bernd Leno, according to TBR Football via Goal. The German star is expected to leave the Emirates in the coming months after failing to convince Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners extensively scouted Onana before his doping ban forced the Premier League giants to opt for Aaron Ramsdale. However, the ban has now been lifted and the Cameroonian is also in the final 12 months of his current deal.

Arsenal could attempt to price him away from the Dutch side for a nominal transfer fee in January or wait and sign him for free next summer.

Danny Murphy criticizes Mikel Arteta

Danny Murphy has given a brutal assessment of Mikel Arteta. Speaking to TalkSPORT, as relayed by The Express, the Englishman claimed the Arsenal manager is unsure about his best starting XI.

"I know he works hard, and I know he is trying to improve the players, and I am not saying he is clueless, but he does not seem like he has really nailed down what he is trying to do, or what his first eleven is. Last season, at times it looked like Arteta was still guessing about what his best eleven was and what tactical plan he was going to have," said Murphy.

🔴 “Edu’s interview was okay. Some of it was predictable but at least he fronted up.”



😬 “I think the concerns for #AFC fans was when they lost belief last season.”



👀 “I’m not suggesting he’s clueless but Arteta doesn’t know Arsenal’s best XI!”



Danny Murphy talks Arsenal. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hSNDfoXILE — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 6, 2021

Edited by Arjun Panchadar