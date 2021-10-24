Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners midfielder wanted by Bayern Munich; club enter race for Genk striker, and more - 24th October 2021

Arsenal managed to get the better of Aston Villa on Friday night in the Premier League. The Gunners raced to a 3-1 victory, thanks to goals from Thomas Partey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Emile Smith Rowe.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have turned their attention to an Arsenal midfielder. Elsewhere, the Gunners have entered the race to sign a Nigerian striker who plays for Genk.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 24th October 2021.

Thomas Partey wanted by Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are interested in Thomas Partey.

Bayern Munich are interested in Thomas Partey, according to Just Arsenal via Todo Fichajes.

The Ghanaian midfielder has struggled to find his footing since moving to the Emirates last summer. Partey was an important member of Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side, and Arsenal managed a coup by convincing the player to leave the Wanda Metropolitano. However, the move soon turned into a nightmare for the Ghanaian.

Partey endured an underwhelming debut season with the Gunners, managing 33 appearances in all competitions. Injuries and a prolonged lack of form hurt the player, who failed to live up to expectations.

Things have so far refused to improve for him in the current campaign, although Partey did provide a reminder of his abilities in Arsenal's win on Friday. The former Atletico Madrid star continues to be monitored by a host of European heavyweights, and Bayern Munich have now entered the fray.

Arsenal @Arsenal #ARSAVL The first Ghanaian to score a @PremierLeague goal for us 🇬🇭That's @Thomaspartey22 The first Ghanaian to score a @PremierLeague goal for us 🇬🇭That's @Thomaspartey22 🙌#ARSAVL https://t.co/K4h8IIdFKN

Interest from the Bavarians could be a worry for the Gunners. The Bundesliga giants could be an enticing prospect for Partey, and a move would be a step forward.

The 28-year-old will be craving for Champions League football, given he's currently in his second season away from the prestigious tournament. Unless Arsenal manage to finish within the top four in the current campaign, they might struggle to hold on to the Ghanaian.

Arsenal enter race for Paul Onuachu

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Paul Onuachu.

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Paul Onuachu, according to The Hard Tackle via Mundo Deportivo.

The Nigerian striker has been very impressive for Genk, and already has a long line of admirers monitoring him. The Gunners have now joined the list of his suitors, which also includes Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored ⚽️ Paul Onuachu has scored more headed goals (12) than any other player since the start of the 2020/21 Jupiler Pro League season😬 You'd think so too given he stands at 6ft 6in...🗞️ Tottenham, West Ham and Borussia Dortmund have all been linked with a move for the striker ⚽️ Paul Onuachu has scored more headed goals (12) than any other player since the start of the 2020/21 Jupiler Pro League season😬 You'd think so too given he stands at 6ft 6in...🗞️ Tottenham, West Ham and Borussia Dortmund have all been linked with a move for the striker

Arsenal need a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette, who looks set to leave next year. Onuachu would be a fabulous option, and could be available in January. The Nigerian scored 35 goals in all competitions last season, and has already found the back of the net 11 times this campaign.

Thomas Partey revels in first goal for Arsenal

Thomas Partey has expressed his delight after scoring his first goal for Arsenal.

Thomas Partey has expressed his delight after scoring his first goal for Arsenal. The Ghanaian opened the scoring for the Gunners on Friday against Aston Villa.

Speaking after the game, Thomas Partey revealed that he had been waiting for the special moment for a long time.

"I've been waiting for this moment for a long time. I think it was the right moment to have it, and I’m very happy. The team performed very good. We have to do this every weekend and every game, and with this, we can achieve beautiful things,” said Partey.

