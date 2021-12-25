Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners monitoring Barcelona star; club receive boost in pursuit of Lille striker, and more - 24 December 2021

Arsenal travel to Carrow Road on Sunday to face Norwich City in the Premier League. The Gunners are currently fourth in the league table after 18 games.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are monitoring a Barcelona full-back. Elsewhere, the Gunners have received a boost in their pursuit of a Lille striker. On that note, here's a look at the major Arsenal transfer stories as on 24th December 2021.

Arsenal monitoring Sergino Dest

Arsenal are planning a move for Sergino Dest.

Arsenal are planning a move for Sergino Dest, according to Marca. The Barcelona full-back is unsettled at Camp Nou, and could leave the club in January. The Gunners are keeping a close eye on Dest's situation.

The American joined the Blaugrana last summer, but has blown hot and cold thus far. He failed to strike a chord with former manager Ronald Koeman. Dest has struggled to impress Xavi as well, so Barcelona are contemplating his exit. Arsenal are among the clubs linked with the player.

The Gunners' decision to invest in Takehiro Tomiyasu this summer has been vindicated. The Japanese has made the right-back position his own. However, Arsenal lack a proper back-up for the position in their squad. Calum Chambers is likely to leave the Emirates next year, while Cedric Soares is at best a squad player.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Barcelona are set to welcome offers for Sergiño Dest in the January transfer window.



The 21-year-old is one of several first-team players that the club are ready to sell in order to raise funds for extra attacking reinforcements.



(Source: ESPN) 🚨 Barcelona are set to welcome offers for Sergiño Dest in the January transfer window.The 21-year-old is one of several first-team players that the club are ready to sell in order to raise funds for extra attacking reinforcements. (Source: ESPN) https://t.co/5rr2wH2zaP

The Gunners do have Hector Bellerin out on loan to Real Betis, but the Spaniard is also eager to leave the club. As such, Arsenal's interest in Dest is justified. Barcelona want €30-35 million to part ways with the American in January, which the Gunners could be happy to pay.

However, Bayern Munich are also interested in the 21-year-old. The Bavarians can offer Champions League football, which could tempt Dest to ignore Arsenal and move to the Allianz Arena instead.

Gunners receive boost in pursuit of Jonathan David

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Jonathan David.

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Jonathan David. The Lille striker's agent, Nick Mavromaras, has confirmed that the Canadian will be on the move next summer.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews Jonathan David is playing his last season at Lille, according to his agent. 👀 Jonathan David is playing his last season at Lille, according to his agent. 👀 https://t.co/kHJJsdbjHS

Speaking to Radio Canada, Mavromaras said that the Premier League could be a good option for the 21-year-old.

"For us, the goal is to finish the season in Lille, but it will be his last season there for several reasons. I think the Premier League is a great option for him. I think he likes Spain a lot too because he likes the feeling of the ball and the very technical players," said Mavromaras.

Newcastle United asked to pay €30 million for Arsenal defender

Newcastle United have been asked to pay €30 million to sign Arsenal's Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Newcastle United have been asked to pay €30 million to sign Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos, according to Sport Witness via Sport Bild. The player is currently on a loan deal with VfB Stuttgart. The Bundesliga side have an option to sign him permanently from the Gunners at the end of the season.

Also Read Article Continues below

Stuttgart are very likely to take up the option, as the Arsenal man has been outstanding so far. Newcastle United are also monitoring the situation with interest. It was previously believed that the Bundesliga side could let the player leave for €25 million. However, Stuttgart now want €30 million for the 24-year-old.

Edited by Bhargav