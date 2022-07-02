Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners monitoring Bayern Munich forward; club agree personal terms with Leicester City midfielder, says Ben Jacobs; and more - July 2, 2022

Arsenal are working to strengthen their squad to help them fight for a place in the top four of the Premier League next season. Manager Mikel Arteta's team finished fifth in the league in the recently concluded campaign, narrowly missing out on UEFA Champions League football.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are monitoring a Bayern Munich forward. Elsewhere, journalist Ben Jacobs has said that the north London side have agreed personal terms with a Leicester City midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 2, 2022:

Arsenal monitoring Serge Gnabry

Serge Gnabry could have the opportunity to return to London this summer.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Serge Gnabry, according to 90 Min. The German forward's contract with Bayern Munich is set to expire next summer.

He's yet to commit himself to the Bavarians, who have hinted that he could be offloaded if he continues to stall an extension. The Gunners are monitoring Gnabry's situation with interest.

AFTV @AFTVMedia



He's previously suggested he'd be open to a return to the Gunners...



#Gnabry #Arsenal #AFC Arsenal are upping their interest in Serge Gnabry's contract situation with a Raphinha deal unlikely!He's previously suggested he'd be open to a return to the Gunners... Arsenal are upping their interest in Serge Gnabry's contract situation with a Raphinha deal unlikely! 📝He's previously suggested he'd be open to a return to the Gunners...🔴#Gnabry #Arsenal #AFC https://t.co/Po3UBro3PF

Gnabry joined the north London side as a 16-year-old and departed in 2016 after making just 16 senior appearances.

Since moving to Bayern in 2018, he has evolved into one of the finest attackers in Europe. Gnabry has 63 goals from 171 games for the Bundesliga giants so far. Arsenal are eager to bring their prodigal son home and could dive for the 26-year-old, should an opportunity arise this summer.

Gunners have agreed personal terms with Youri Tielemans, says Ben Jacobs

Youri Tielemans is likely to leave the King Power Stadium this summer.

The Gunners have agreed personal terms with Youri Tielemans, according to Ben Jacobs.

The Belgian is a target for Arteta, who is searching for a new midfielder this summer. The 25-year-old's contract with Leicester City expires next summer, and he wants to leave the King Power Stadium this year.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Youri Tielemans update. Still no formal offers made.



Tielemans wants to join Arsenal and Edu still in touch with his agent. Arsenal have agreed terms, and worked on the deal for a year, but have never placed an official bid. Youri Tielemans update. Still no formal offers made.Tielemans wants to join Arsenal and Edu still in touch with his agent. Arsenal have agreed terms, and worked on the deal for a year, but have never placed an official bid.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that the Gunners could sign Tielemans for £25-32 million but are yet to submit an offer to the Foxes.

"Arsenal have put in a heck of a lot of work into Tielemans. They’ve agreed personal terms, and their talks with Tielemans date back for the best part of a year," said Jacobs.

He added:

“But for whatever reason, Arsenal have decided not to swoop just yet and actually table a bid with Leicester City. And if they do so, and agree a fee at the lowest end £25 million, at the highest end £32 million, they will get Youri Tielemans.”

Kevin Campbell heaps praise on Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez is edging closer to the Emirates,

Kevin Campbell believes Lisandro Martinez would be a fine addition in the Gunners' squad. The Gunners are locked in negotiations with Ajax for the Argentinean defender. Arteta wants to add more steel to his backline and has turned his attention to the 24-year-old.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that the north London side need Martinez's versatility and character.

"Martinez can play centre-back, left centre-back in a three, left-back and in holding midfield. That is four players rolled into one, and he can play each position as well as the other. He is also a left-footer, which makes a massive difference. He is good on the ball, an Argentina international with a great nickname – ‘The Butcher’. It sounds just about right," said Campbell.

He added:

“He is the type of character Arsenal need in their ranks. If you think about it, £35million is not a lot of money when you consider that he is an Argentina international. He will be a good addition if they can get this deal done.”

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far