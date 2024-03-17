Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners offer £60 million for Brahim Diaz; club not leading Victor Osimhen race, and more - March 17, 2024

Arsenal are preparing for their upcoming Premier League game against reigning champions Manchester City on March 31. Mikel Arteta's team lead the title race after 28 games, while City are a point behind in third.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are keen to bring Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz to the Emirates this summer. Elsewhere, the north London side are not the favourites to sign Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen this year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 17, 2024:

Arsenal offer £60 million for Brahim Diaz

Brahim Diaz has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal have offered Real Madrid £60 million for the services of Brahim Diaz this summer, according to Nacional.

The Spanish attacking midfielder has been in and out of Carlo Ancelotti's starting XI this season, thanks to the outstanding Jude Bellingham. However, Diaz has shown that he has the qualities to excel at the Santiago Bernabeu, registering eight goals and four assists in 32 outings across competitions.

However, the imminent arrival of Kylian Mbappe has raised doubts about the player's future. Diaz has been regularly deployed in attack this season, so the French superstar's arrival could further cut into his game time.

The Gunners are keeping a close eye on the situation, with Arteta well aware of the player's qualities from their time together at Manchester City. The Spaniard reckons Diaz could be a valuable addition to his roster. The north London side are awaiting a decision from the Spanish giants regarding their offer.

Gunners not leading Victor Osimhen race, according to Fabrizio Romano

Victor Osimhen has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are not the favourites to lap up Victor Osimhen this summer, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Napoli striker is a sought-after player this year, with Chelsea also hot on his heels. A recent report said that the Gunners have an advantage in the race, as the Blues could struggle to pay Osimhen's exorbitant wages.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that there are no clear favourites in the race for the 25-year-old.

"Guys, there’s nothing new on Victor Osimhen so far despite reports that Arsenal are ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign him. There is no ‘moving ahead’ because it’s not a proper race.

"There’s no negotiation with Napoli, as there’s a release clause, so it’s about paying that money and reaching an agreement with Osimhen," wrote Romano.

He added:

"At the moment, no club is close to that. Interest from various clubs has been there for months, but, at the moment, we’re not any further along in the story.”

Osimhen has appeared 24 times across competitions this season for the reigning Serie A champions, scoring 13 goals and setting up four.

David Raya set to stay at the Emirates, says Fabrizio Romano

David Raya is set for a permanent stay at the Emirates.

David Raya will stay at the Emirates beyond this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish goalkeeper joined Arsenal from Brentford last summer on loan and has been a revelation. Raya has appeared 29 times across competitions for the Gunners, registering 13 clean sheets.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the 28-year-old is happy with the north London side.

“I want to tell you something about the hero of the night in the penalty shoot out against Porto; David Raya. He will, 100 percent be an Arsenal player next season.

"I told you already in October and November that Arsenal had a verbal plan with Brentford because they wanted to sign Raya last summer," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"Then the deal was changed because of Financial Fair Play rules, so Arsenal decided to proceed with a loan deal that had a buy option, and the two clubs had a gentlemen’s agreement that Arsenal would buy David Raya for £27m.

"Also, the player wants to stay at Arsenal. He’s very happy with Arteta, with the staff, with the club, with the board and with his teammates, so everything is perfect."

Raya's emergence has relegated Aaron Ramsdale to the bench, and Romano has admitted that the Englishman is likely to leave this summer.

"Obviously in this case, I will keep you posted on Aaron Ramsdale, as he’s still expected to leave Arsenal at the end of the season," wrote Romano.

Recent reports have suggested that West Ham United have their eyes on Ramsdale.