Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners offered chance to sign Bayern Munich ace, club struggling to offload seven stars, and more - 14th August 2021

Arsenal endured a difficult start to the new campaign on Friday night, enduring a 0-2 away defeat to Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium. The Gunners were a goal down as early as the 22nd minute and even though they showed signs of a fight-back after the break, it proved to be a false dawn. Brentford sealed the game with the second goal in the 73rd minute.

Arsenal will have to get their act together soon, with games against Chelsea and Manchester City next. Mikel Arteta will be hoping for a few more additions to his squad by then. The Gunners are looking to reinforce their midfield, while the Spaniard also wants to offload players before the end of the month.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 14 August 2021.

Arsenal offered chance to sign Bayern Munich ace

Corentin Tolisso

Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Corentin Tolisso, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. Bayern Munich are reportedly in talks with the Gunners over a swap deal involving the Frenchman and Hector Bellerin. The Bundesliga giants are looking to clear up space in their squad for the impending arrival of Marcel Sabitzer.

Tolisso was previously linked with Juventus, but the Premier League giants have now emerged as the favorites for his signature.

Arsenal are looking for midfield additions this summer and Mikel Arteta could consider Tolisso as a replacement for Dani Ceballos. The Gunners will also be enticed by the option to offload Bellerin, who is not part of Arteta’s plans.

The Bavarians are searching for a new right-back this summer, with the recent injury to Benjamin Pavard accelerating their plans.

Arsenal are closing in an agreement with Bayern Munich which would involve a swap deal for Hector Bellerin and Corentin Tolisso.🔴⚪️

[@CalcioMercatoIT] — ONSIDE (@OnsideDaily) August 14, 2021

Bellerin fits the role and Arsenal’s €25m valuation of the Spaniard also matches Bayern Munich’s asking price for Tolisso. However, a lack of European football at the Emirates could be a dealbreaker for the Frenchman.

Gunners struggling to offload seven stars

Willian

Arsenal are struggling to offload seven fringe players from the club, according to The Express via The Times. The Gunners have already invested £75m so far this summer on Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, and Ben White.

Mikel Arteta needs to sell players before he can make further additions to the squad, but that is proving to be easier said than done.

Willian, Lucas Torreria, Mohamed Elneny, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Sead Kolasinac, Reiss Nelson, and Eddie Nketiah are not part of Arteta’s plans for the upcoming campaign.

However, there’s very little interest in the players, which has left Arsenal frustrated.

Arsenal begin negotiations with Real Madrid for Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard

Arsenal have begun negotiations with Real Madrid to bring Martin Odegaard to the Emirates, Sky Sports reports. The Norwegian’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu looks bleak after reports hinted that he will not be included in the squad for Los Blancos’ game against Alaves. The Gunners are ready to take advantage of the situation, with Arteta desperate to bring Odegaard to the Emirates.

Arsenal are in talks with Real Madrid over the signing of attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard ✍️ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 13, 2021

The Norwegian’s current deal expires in two years and he is expected to cost around £35 to £40m. Arsenal are likely to make a few more additions to the squad before the end of the month, as confirmed by Arteta before Friday’s game.

