Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners offered Joao Palhinha; club not eyeing Charlie Patino exit, and more - December 15, 2023

Arsenal are second in the Premier League after 16 games, a point behind leaders Liverpool. Mikel Arteta’s team face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates on Sunday (December 17) in the league.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been offered the chance to sign Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha in January. Elsewhere, the north London side are not planning to offload Charlie Patino.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 15, 2023:

Arsenal offered Joao Palhinha

Joao Palhinha could leave Craven Cottage this summer.

Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Joao Palhinha, according to journalist Alex Crook.

The Portuguese midfielder has been on the rise since joining Fulham and was heavily linked with Bayern Munich this summer. A move failed to cross the line, and Palhinha eventually signed a new deal with the Cottagers. However, his future remains up in the air, with the north London side linked to the 28-year-old by Football London.

Speaking on the Premier League All Access Podcast, though, Crooks added that Chelsea, Liverpool and the Gunners all have reservations about Palhinha due to his age.

“I still think it’s bonkers that because of his age the big clubs in the Premier League don’t seem to be interested.

"We ran the story that he was offered to Chelsea, and they thought he was too old, and we also believe he’s been offered to Arsenal and Liverpool, but they have their reservations as well. I think he’ll probably end up at Bayern, probably in January,” said Crook.

Palhinha could be a fabulous replacement for the injury-prone Thomas Partey at the Emirates.

Gunners not eyeing Charlie Patino exit

Arsenal are not considering Charlie Patino’s departure, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The English youngster is highly rated at the Emirates, although he's yet to get a regular run in the first team. Patino was recently linked with a move to Juventus by Tutto Juve, with the Bianconeri reportedly ready to offer Moise Kean in return.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano refuted those claims.

“Charlie Patino, the Arsenal youngster out on loan at Swansea City, has also been linked as a target for Juventus, but again I’m not aware of anything between Juve and Patino at the moment. Decisions will be made in the second half of 2024, not now,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“From Arsenal’s perspective, they are happy with Patino’s progress this season, and the agreement with Swansea was probably a smart decision by the club when they had to resolve his future back in the summer.”

Patino’s contract with the north London side expires at the end of this season.

Arsenal unlikely to let Aaron Ramsdale leave in January

Aaron Ramsdale has admirers at St. James’ Park.

Arsenal are unlikely to let Aaron Ramsdale leave in January, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The English goalkeeper has struggled for chances since the arrival of David Raya from Brentford this summer on loan. Ramsdale has played second-fiddle to the Spanish custodian, appearing just eight times across competitions.

A recent report from talkSPORT has linked the 25-year-old with Newcastle United ahead of January. However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said that the Gunners want Ramsdale to stay.

“I also don't think Arsenal will sanction it. I've said many times that, from Arsenal's perspective, and you always have to factor in the player as well, but from Arsenal's perspective, they just don't want Ramsdale to go,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“They value him on and off the field, and they don't want to lose that depth in the same way they don't want to lose (Jakub) Kiwior’s depth in the same way they want (Takehiro) Tomiyasu to renew. So, it's going to be difficult for Newcastle even if they did have an interest.”

Ramsdale could be tempted to leave the Emirates to preserve his place in the Three Lions' squad for Euro 2024.