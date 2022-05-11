Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners have to pay €50 million for Manchester City striker: club unwilling to offload Thomas Partey, and more - 11 May 2022

Arsenal will travel to the Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's wards are fourth in the league table, while Spurs are four points behind in fifth.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have to pay €50 million for a Manchester City striker. Elsewhere, the north London side are unwilling to let go of Thomas Partey this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 11 May 2022:

Arsenal have to pay €50 million for Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus is wanted at the Emirates

Arsenal will have to pay €50 million to secure the signature of Gabriel Jesus, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Brazilian striker is likely to leave Manchester City this summer. The Gunners are looking for a new number nine and have their eyes on Jesus.

The 25-year-old has been in blistering form of late for the Cityzens but is likely to drop down the pecking order next season. Manager Pep Guardiola has brought in Erling Haaland to lead the line, so Jesus is unlikely to hang around to play second fiddle to the Norwegian. The Gunners are planning to take advantage of the situation.

Arteta is on the lookout for a new striker this summer. The Spaniard allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave in January and now desires an upgrade on Alexandre Lacazette. Despite Eddie Nketiah's superb recent form, Arsenal are eyeing a new number nine to spearhead their attack next season.

Jesus is among the shortlisted candidates. Arteta is already aware of his qualities, having worked with the Brazilian before.

The 25-year-old will enter the final year of his contract this summer, so the Gunners are hoping to secure his services on a cut-price deal. However, his recent form has elevated his valuation, with City set to demand €50 million for him.

The price should not be a problem for the north London side, though, as Jesus has experience in the Premier League. His age and the fact that he could slot in seamlessly into Arteta's tactics could see a deal go through.

Gunners unwilling to offload Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey has been impressive this season.

Arsenal are not ready to let Thomas Partey leave this summer, according to AS.

The Ghanaian is generating attention from Juventus, who are planning to revamp their midfield this summer. Manager Massimiliano Allegri wants to add Partey to his team and is even willing to part ways with Arthur to help facilitate a move.

afcstuff @afcstuff #afc A source told Football London that the current best case scenario for Thomas Partey would be returning for the final game of the season against Everton on May 22, however, Arsenal’s medical staff are keen not to rush him back & complicate his recovery. [ @ChrisWheatley_ A source told Football London that the current best case scenario for Thomas Partey would be returning for the final game of the season against Everton on May 22, however, Arsenal’s medical staff are keen not to rush him back & complicate his recovery. [@ChrisWheatley_] #afc https://t.co/DgQA4RZjTp

However, Arteta has no intentions of letting the 28-year-old leave the Emirates. The Spaniard sees Partey as a vital component in midfield as he prepares to fight on all fronts next season. The Ghanaian is also not looking to leave the Gunners right now.

Noel Whelan backs Eddie Nketiah to leave this summer

Eddie Nketiah could leave this summer.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has tipped Eddie Nketiah to leave Arsenal this summer. The 22-year-old is enjoying a golden run in the first team but will be without a contract at the end of the season.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that a new striker arriving this summer will push Nketiah out of the club.

"He’s in the strongest position possible, there’s no doubt about it. He is putting in a real shift, scoring goals for Arsenal despite his contract coming to an end this summer. No one can doubt his connection and love for the club. Nketiah is a natural goalscorer, it’s brilliant. He makes it look very easy at times, and that’s an ability that a lot of clubs would love to have," said Whelan.

He continued:

“The question is – will Arteta go big and get a new number nine this summer? The answer is probably yes. Nketiah right now is looking to start every week. If that is the case, he shouldn’t sign a contract with Arsenal."

