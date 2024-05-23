Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners plan Mikel Arteta renewal; club advised to let Aaron Ramsdale leave, and more - May 23, 2024

Arsenal finished second in the Premier League this season, two points behind Manchester City. The Gunners are likely to further invest in the squad this summer after failing to win the title, finishing second for the second straight year.

Meanwhile, the club are planning to hand manager Mikel Arteta a new deal. Elsewhere, the north London side have been advised to cash in on goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on May 23, 2024:

Arsenal plan Mikel Arteta renewal, says Fabrizio Romano

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal want to hand Arteta a new deal, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish manager has transformed the club since taking charge in December 2019 and narrowly missed out on the Premier League title this season. His efforts have turned heads at multiple clubs in the continent, including Barcelona.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Arteta is likely to sign a new deal with the Gunners.

“Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has only one year left on his contract, but the club consider him an absolutely crucial piece of their project, so they want to extend his contract as soon as possible,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“The expectation is for Arsenal to advance on Arteta’s new contract soon. Negotiations will be in the next weeks, potentially months, but both parties are very happy together, and I expect Arteta to continue at Arsenal because he’s very happy at the club.”

Arteta has won 137 of his 232 games in charge at the Emirates, registering a 59.05% win ratio.

Gunners advised to let Aaron Ramsdale leave by former player

Aaron Ramsdale

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has advised the club to accept Newcastle United's £15 million offer for Aaron Ramsdale.

The English goalkeeper is a peripheral figure at the Emirates after dropping behind David Raya in the pecking order. Ramsdale is expected to leave for greener pastures this summer, and the Magpies are keen to bring him to St. James' Park for a reduced fee.

Speaking to BoyleSports, Petit said that the move would represent good business for the Gunners.

“£15m for Ramsdale to Newcastle? It’s a difficult one because what is the value of a player who is sitting on the bench?

"He’s barely played for the last few seasons, but for someone with two years on his contract, £15m seems quite a small amount, especially for an England keeper," said Petit.

He continued:

“I think the problem is that Arsenal are not in the driving seat because they know the player wants to leave, so perhaps £15m is good business for Arsenal overall.

"In the transfer window, Arsenal have got it spot on in recent years so you can’t complain about that.”

Ramsdale has also been linked with a move to Chelsea recently.

Albert Sambi Lokonga likely to leave, says Fabrizio Romano

Albert Sambi Lokonga

Albert Sambi Lokonga is likely to leave Arsenal this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Belgian midfielder spent the season on loan at Luton Town but failed to impress at Kenilworth Road. Sambi Lokonga registered 19 appearances across competitions, missing much of the campaign due to injuries. The player recently admitted that he has no future at the Emirates, and Romano has echoed those thoughts.

In his column for Caught Offside, the transfer guru added that the Gunners are open to the Belgian's loan departure as well as permanent exit this summer.

“We’ve heard Albert Sambi Lokonga speaking publicly about his future and saying he doesn’t expect to stay at the Emirates Stadium,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“My understanding is that Arsenal are open to both loan or permanent deal proposals, based on the fee or the player’s preference – that will also be important.

"Lokonga is expected to leave again because Arsenal want to bring in a new midfielder and they’ve already got many players in that position.”

The 24-year-old is under contract with the north London side till 2026.