Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners planning Dusan Vlahovic offer; club working on Takehiro Tomiyasu extension, and more - January 12, 2024

Arsenal are fourth in the Premier League after 20 games, five points behind leaders Manchester City. Mikel Arteta’s team have lost their last three games across competitions and desperately need a change of fortunes against Crystal Palace on January 20.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are planning to move for Juventus attacker Dusan Vlahovic this month. Elsewhere, the north London side are working to tie defender Takehiro Tomiyasu down to a new deal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 12, 2024.

Arsenal planning Dusan Vlahovic offer

Dusan Vlahovic is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are planning a player-plus-cash offer for Dusan Vlahovic this summer, according to TV Play.

The Gunners are in the market for a new No. 9 this month and are scouting multiple candidates for the job. Arteta’s siege on the Premier League title is running the risk of ending on a whimper once again. Gabriel Jesus has failed to impress while Eddie Nketiah remains mostly a squad option.

The Spanish manager wants to rope in a new striker to bang in the goals and remains a long-term admirer of Vlahovic. The Serb hasn’t fully lived up to expectations at Juventus, but his stock remains high.

This season, Vlahovic has scored seven times and set up two in 18 outings across competitions. The north London side want him at the Emirates this month and are ready to include Charlie Patino in their offer to sweeten a deal.

Gunners working on Takehiro Tomiyasu extension, says Fabrizio Romano

Takehiro Tomiyasu is likely to extend his stay at the Emirates.

Arsenal are already in talks to tie Takehiro Tomiyasu down to a new deal, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The Japanese defender has been a superb squad option for Arteta recently and has proved his worth.

The Gunners are pleased with his efforts and have decided to extend his stay at the Emirates. With rising interest in Tomiyasu from Serie A, the club have accelerated their efforts to end speculation regarding his future.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano has added that the north London side are adamant that the player won’t leave this month.

"Negotiations are advancing very well. There is still something to clarify in terms of the structure of the new deal, but Tomiyasu wants to stay. We heard some rumours from Italy, saying Napoli, Roma and AC Milan are interested,” said Romano.

He continued:

“It's true that many Italian clubs were considering a move on loan for Tomiyasu. But Arsenal were very clear in their message because they said there was no chance of Tomiyasu leaving."

The 25-year-old has operated across the backline this season, registering 20 appearances across competitions.

Mikel Arteta not thinking of contract extension right now, says Fabrizio Romano

Mikel Arteta is not thinking of his contract situation at the moment, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Spaniard has done an impressive job since taking charge of Arsenal in 2019 and is in the final 18 months of his deal. Arteta took his team to the cusp of a Premier League triumph last season before finishing behind champions Manchester City.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Gunners and Arteta remain focussed on the January window for now.

“Some fans have been asking me about Mikel Arteta having just 18 months left on his contract – at the moment Arsenal’s priority is to focus on the January window and getting better results on the pitch as soon as possible.

"There is no news on Arteta, but they’re not in a rush. They are very happy together. Arteta loves Arsenal, and the club is very happy with him, so there’s no rush. All parties are relaxed,” wrote Romano.

Arteta has won 120 of his 210 games in charge of the north London side.