Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners planning January move for Barcelona forward; club to battle Newcastle United for Benfica full-back, and more - September 12, 2022

Arsenal enjoyed a fruitful summer this year. Manager Mikel Arteta brought in quite a few new faces and will now look to lay siege to the top four in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are planning to move for a Barcelona forward in the winter. Elsewhere, the north London side are all set to lock horns with Newcastle United for a Benfica full-back.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 12, 2022:

Arsenal planning January move for Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are planning to move for Ferran Torres in January, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Spanish forward moved to Barcelona in January this year after catching the eye with Manchester City. However, Torres has struggled to cement a place in the starting XI at the Camp Nou, prompting interest from the Gunners.

Arteta remains eager to bolster his forward options at the turn of the year and has set his sights on his countryman.

Torres has dropped down the pecking order at the Camp Nou following the arrival of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha this summer. The Gunners are hoping to bring Torres to the Emirates with the lure of regular football.

Gunners to battle Newcastle United for Alex Grimaldo

Alex Grimaldo is wanted at the Emirates.

The Gunners are ready to battle Newcastle United for the signature of Alex Grimaldo, according to Tutto Juve via Caught Offside.

The Spanish left-back was heavily linked with a move away from Benfica this summer but ended up staying at the club. However, he could be available for just €10 million in January, with the Gunners eyeing him with interest.

Arteta could be in the market for a left-back following Kieran Tierney's recurring injuries.

The Spaniard does have Oleksandr Zinchenko but could look to utilise the Ukrainian in his preferred midfield role. A new full-back, as such, is likely to be on Arteta's wish list this winter, with Grimaldo emerging as an option.

However, the north London side will have to ward off competition from the Magpies for his signature.

Arsenal fought off competition from Wolverhampton Wanderers for Marquinhos

Marquinhos has hit the ground running at the Emirates.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Gunners pipped Wolverhampton Wanderers to the signature of Marquinhos this summer. The 19-year-old arrived at the Emirates from Sao Paulo on a €3.5 million deal but also had admirers at the Molineux.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the move could turn out to be a real bargain for the Gunners.

"Marquinhos scored his first Arsenal goal this week in the Europa League following his €3.5m move to the Emirates Stadium in the summer. In my view, this could end up being a smart piece of business and a real bargain," wrote Romano.

The Italian added that Edu's relationship with Sap Paulo helped the Gunners win the race for Marquinhos.

"Wolves wanted Marquinhos too, but Arsenal have been faster, thanks to Edu’s relationship with Sao Paulo. Arsenal are convinced he’s a top talent for present and future, and, for sure, the club will keep following the Brazilian market as Edu has great relationships there," said Romano.

Marquinhos picked up a goal and an assist on his debut against FC Zurich last week.

