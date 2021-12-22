Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners planning January move for Barcelona outcast; star striker offered to Inter Milan, and more - 22nd December 2021

Arsenal registered a resounding 5-1 victory over Southampton in the 2021-22 EFL Cup on Tuesday. A hat trick from Eddie Nketiah, along with goals from Nicolas Pepe and Charlie Patino, helped the Gunners qualify for the semi-finals of the competition.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are planning a January move for a Barcelona midfielder. Elsewhere, a Gunners striker has been offered to Inter Milan.

Arsenal @Arsenal



THIS TEAM ❤️



🔴 5-1 🟡 (FT)



#CarabaoCup A brilliant evening at Emirates Stadium 🙌THIS TEAM ❤️🔴 5-1 🟡 (FT) A brilliant evening at Emirates Stadium 🙌THIS TEAM ❤️🔴 5-1 🟡 (FT)#CarabaoCup https://t.co/nxMkYi86Oz

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 22nd December 2021.

Arsenal planning January move for Philippe Coutinho

Arsenal are planning a move for Philippe Coutinho in January.

Arsenal are planning a move for Philippe Coutinho in January, according to Sport Witness via Sport. The Brazilian is no longer wanted at Barcelona, who are eager to remove his monstrous wages from their books. The Gunners are among the clubs notified of his availability.

Arsenal signed Martin Odegaard permanently this summer to address their lack of creativity. However, the Gunners still need additional help to unlock opposition defences. Coutinho has emerged as a possible target for them in January.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz



• They say: "We'll see what happens in the coming days and how the meeting with the club goes."

🇧🇷



Via (🟢): 🔄 (COUTINHO): Philippe Coutinho's environment does not close the door on the Brazilian's possible exit from Barcelona.• They say: "We'll see what happens in the coming days and how the meeting with the club goes." #FCB 🇧🇷Via (🟢): @AdriaAlbets [ser] 🔄 (COUTINHO): Philippe Coutinho's environment does not close the door on the Brazilian's possible exit from Barcelona.• They say: "We'll see what happens in the coming days and how the meeting with the club goes."#FCB 🇧🇷Via (🟢): @AdriaAlbets [ser] https://t.co/dh7dWxKf9s

The Brazilian lit up the Premier League during his time at Liverpool. Although he has been a pale shadow of his former self at the Camp Nou, Arsenal are confident Coutinho can regain his form at the Emirates. Barcelona are desperate to offload him, as he is not part of manager Xavi's plans.

The Blaugrana are ready to let the 29-year-old leave on loan, with or without an obligation to buy. Barcelona want potential suitors to pay at least half the Brazilian's salary. That arrangement would suit the Gunners, as they are fighting for Champions League places this season.

Arsenal could even opt to sign Coutinho permanently next summer if the player manages to impress.

Alexandre Lacazette offered to Inter Milan

Inter Milan have been afforded a chance to sign Alexandre Lacazette for free next summer.

Inter Milan have been afforded a chance to sign Alexandre Lacazette for free next summer, according to Inter Live. The Frenchman is in the final year of his Arsenal contract. The Gunners are not planning to hand him an extension. Lacazette is also ready to leave the Emirates, and is willing to move to the San Siro.

The Nerazzurri are looking for a new striker to help ease the pressure off Edin Dzeko, who is 35. Lacazette's agents have offered him to the Serie A side. The Frenchman could command a sizeable salary, which Inter are looking to address by offloading Alexis Sanchez.

Manchester City preparing blockbuster offer for Nuno Tavares

Manchester City are preparing a big offer for Arsenal star Nuno Tavares.

Manchester City are preparing a big offer for Arsenal star Nuno Tavares, according to Four Four Two. The Portuguese joined the Gunners this summer, but has caught the eye with his impressive performances. City manager Pep Guardiola has identified the 21-year-old as the ideal candidate to bolster his full-back options.

Also Read Article Continues below

Arsenal are not too eager to sell Tavares, but the Premier League holders are reportedly willing to offer a huge transfer fee for his signature. City have broken the bank for full-backs before, so the Gunners might struggle to turn down their offer for the Portuguese star.

Edited by Bhargav