Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners planning move for Manchester City ace, club enter race for Japanese star, and more - 8th July 2021

Arsenal are stepping up their plans to strengthen their squad this summer. The Gunners are targeting a number of players as they look to develop a squad capable of challenging for a top-four spot in the Premier League.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen on bolstering his attack, following their struggles in front of goal in the previous campaign. A defender is also on Arteta’s wishlist, while the Gunners are also expected to revamp their midfield this summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 8 July 2021.

Arsenal planning move for Manchester City ace

Raheem Sterling

Arsenal are planning a move for Raheem Sterling this summer, according to The Express. The Englishman endured a difficult 2020/21 campaign and reportedly had a falling out with Pep Guardiola towards the end. However, he still managed a return of 14 goals and 12 assists from 49 games in all competitions.

Sterling’s current contract expires in 2023 and he is contemplating a move away from the Etihad after falling behind Phil Foden in the pecking order. The Gunners, understandably, are monitoring the situation with great interest.

Arsenal need immediate improvements in attack and the Englishman fits the bill. Sterling’s form at Euro 2020 suggests he still has a lot left in the tank.

City are reportedly preparing to offer the Englishman a new contract and that could make it harder for Arsenal to get their man.

Gunners enter race for Japanese star

Takehiro Tomiyasu

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Takehiro Tomiyasu, according to The Hard Tackle via Gianluca Di Marzio. The Japanese defender has been in sensational form since joining Bologna in 2019, attracting the attention of several top clubs.

Arsenal, however, are set to face competition from Tottenham Hotspur, who are also reportedly tracking Tomiyasu. The two Premier League sides are engaged in negotiations with the Serie A club over a potential deal.

🚨 NEW: Arsenal have joined Tottenham in the race to sign Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu. [Sky Italia] pic.twitter.com/DMtHV9DLQx — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) July 5, 2021

Tomiyasu is an extremely versatile defender who is capable of playing centre-back and right-back. With the Gunners stumbling in their pursuit of Brighton's Ben White, they might step up their interest in Tomiyasu.

Arsenal ready to battle Premier League rivals for Barcelona midfielder

Miralem Pjanic

Arsenal are ready to battle Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea for Miralem Pjanic, according to Sport Witness via Sport. The Bosnian is eager to leave Camp Nou after falling out of favor under Ronald Koeman.

Pjanic reportedly wants to return to Juventus, but that looks unlikely.

Sport say #Arsenal are one of the clubs in talks to sign Miralem Pjanić from Barcelona on loan. pic.twitter.com/etYrXOrHSq — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) July 7, 2021

The Bosnian could be allowed to leave on loan and Arsenal are willing to pay his wages as long as there’s no loan fee involved.

Edited by Arvind Sriram