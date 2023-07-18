Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners planning Romeo Lavia move; Kieran Tierney open to Etihad move, and more - July 18, 2023

Arsenal are looking to further reinforce their squad before the start of the new campaign. Manager Mikel Arteta has brought in quite a few new names this summer but is eyeing further reinforcements.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are planning to move for Southamton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer. Elsewhere, defender Kieran Tierney is willing to join Manchester City.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 18, 2023:

Arsenal planning Romeo Lavia move

Arsenal are working on a move for Romeo Lavia, according to Football Insider. The Gunners recently signed Declan Rice to reinforce their midfield.

However, with Grant Xhaka already joining Bayer Leverkusen and Thomas Partey’s future also up in the air, Arteta is looking for further additions. Lavia has emerged as a target for the Spanish manager, following his impressive season with Southampton.

However, with the Saints relegated from the Premier League, there’s already a rush to secure the Belgian midfielder. Liverpool have their eyes on the 19-year-old but face competition from the north London side.

Interestingly, Lavia is a big fan of Arteta, which could give Arsenal a huge advantage in the race for his signature. Southampton have put a £50 million price tag on their prized asset.

Kieran Tierney open to Etihad move

Kieran Tierney would love to play under Pep Guardiola, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The Scottish left-back has dropped down the pecking order at Arsenal since the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko last summer. Tierney remains heavily linked with a move away from the Emirates this summer, and Manchester City are reportedly eyeing him with interest.

Brown told Give Me Sport that Tierney is good enough to play for the Gunners.

“I still think he’s a really good player. When he first went to Arsenal, he was that real kind of leadership material, and he gave them something that they just didn’t have. There was a sort of drive and determination there that really helps move them forward,” said Brown.

He continued:

“I think in an ideal world, he’d actually probably be getting in the team at Arsenal every week and playing and being a key part of it again. I think essentially Arsenal would quite like for that to happen too but because they’ve signed players since there’s a lot more competition in that area of the pitch.”

The journalist added that Tierney could be open to a move to the Etihad if City come calling.

“So I think, you know, there’s no guarantee really that Tierney plays very much next season, and he might need a fresh start. I could see why he potentially would be thinking ‘Look, it’s going to be tough for me to get in this team much, and I need to be somewhere where I’m playing games’,” said Brown.

He concluded:

“So yeah, I think if City’s interest does become more serious, I think he would love for that move to happen.”

The north London side are reportedly willing to cash in on the player this summer and will let him go for £35 million.

Arsene Wenger praises Mikel Arteta’s transfer business

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has praise Mikel Arteta for his transfer business this summer.

The Spanish manager invested heavily in the squad after finishing a close second behind Manchester City this summer. Arteta has shown a preference for talented young players with enough experience to have an instant impact at the Etihad. The Spaniard signed Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz, all proven names who should instantly improve the Gunners.

Wenger told Eurosport that he backs his former side to win the league next season.

“If I had the money why not? (when asked if he would spend £105m on Declan Rice). I had to cope with no money at all, so you have to find a different way. Now Arsenal are in a good financial situation, and they’ve bought what they think will win them the championship,” said Wenger.

He continued:

“I think it’s a good investment, and overall, I think they’ve made good buys. They’re all mature, 23 (years old), 24. And still young so they can stay together for a few years.

"Of course, they are under more pressure this year, but they learned a lot last year, and they showed they can deal with that kind of pressure.”

The north London side finished five points behind City last season.