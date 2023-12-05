Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners planning Takehiro Tomiyasu deal; club advised to sign Victor Osimhen, and more - December 5, 2023

Arsenal travel to Kenilworth Road on Tuesday (December 5) to face Luton Town in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s team are atop the league table after 14 games, with 10 wins and one defeat.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are planning to hand full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu an improved contract. Elsewhere, the north London side have been advised to sign Victor Osimhen.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 5, 2023:

Arsenal planning Takehiro Tomiyasu deal

Takehiro Tomiyasu has been quite impressive at the Emirates recently.

Arsenal are preparing to extend Takehiro Tomiyasu’s stay at the Emirates, according to Football Insider.

The Japanese defender has been an important member of Arteta’s team in the last couple of seasons. Tomiyasu has carried out multiple roles at the back with aplomb and impressed the club hierarchy.

The Gunners are ready to reward his efforts with an improved contract. Tomiyasu is on a £55,000 per-week deal at the club, who are planning to hand him a significant wage hike.

The 25-year-old is happy at the Emirates, despite his reduced role. His contract with the north London side runs till 2025.

Gunners advised to sign Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen could be on the move in 2024.

Victor Osimhen could boost Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Nigerian striker has developed into one of the most lethal strikers in the world at Napoli. Osimhen was key to the club’s Serie A triumph last season and has been equally decisive this campaign. The 24-year-old has amassed 65 goals and 16 assists in 114 games for the Italian champions.

However, Osimhen’s future at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium is up in the air following a controversial social media post by the club. The Gunners, as well as Chelsea, have been linked with the Nigerian recently, with Arteta looking for a new striker in January.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, though, Jones insisted that a move in the winter is unlikely.

“I think Osimhen would be the type of striker that could cement Arsenal's claim for a title challenge, just because of that goal reliability that I don't feel they've got.

"I look across their front line, and you just haven't got that obvious goal source week in and week out that it's going to take typically to win a league title,” said Jones.

He continued:

“Osimhen has got that. He's got that pedigree, he's got that panache, he’s got that hunger. I think having him would give them something that they are currently lacking.

"He could be like their version of Erling Haaland. But signing him halfway through the season will be difficult, and if he's £120m, it's virtually impossible.”

Osimhen’s contract with Napoli expires in 2025, and he could be an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta wants Aaron Ramsdale stay

Arteta wants to keep Aaron Ramsdale at the Emirates till the end of the season, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The English goalkeeper’s future at Arsenal is up in the air after falling behind David Raya this season. The Spanish goalkeeper joined the club on loan from Brentford in the summer and is now Arteta’s No. 1.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said that Ramsdale could be forced to consider a move unless his situation improves soon.

“I'm also told that if Arsenal have their way, they would still like to keep him until the end of the season for depth, and because, despite Raya being the number one, they just don't see a great deal between the two goalkeepers.

"So, they believe that Ramsdale has all the qualities to play and step in when needed, whether that's a congested fixture calendar, an injury, or a drop in form to Raya,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“So, Arteta doesn't want to lose Ramsdale, but players will always have their say, too. The longer it goes on where Ramsdale is sitting on the bench, the less happy he will be and the more likely it will be that other clubs come calling.”

The Englishman has registered eight appearances for the club this season in all competitions.