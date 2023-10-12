Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners praised for Gabriel Martinelli decision; club advised to sign Ivan Toney, and more - October 12, 2023

Arsenal have enjoyed a blistering start to the new Premier League season. Mikel Arteta’s team are unbeaten in the league - trailing leaders Tottenham Hotspur on goals scored - and next face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on October 21.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been praised for their decision to take a chance with attacker Gabriel Martinelli. Elsewhere, the north London side have been advised to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 12, 2023:

Arsenal praised for Gabriel Martinelli decision

Gabriel Martinelli has been a huge hit at the Emirates.

Journalist Paul Brown reckons Arsenal have been rewarded for putting their trust on Gabriel Martinelli four years ago.

The Brazilian arrived at the Emirates as a relatively unknown talent but has blossomed into one of the stars of the league. He has amassed 34 goals and 21 assists in 137 appearances across competitions for the Gunners.

Brown told Give Me Sport that Martinelli could get even better if he gets more consistent.

“It looks like a steal, doesn't it? They had to take a chance on him because he was very young at the time.

"Nobody knew whether he'd be ready or he would ever make it as a Premier League footballer, but he has slowly grown and looks really explosive,” said Brown.

He continued:

"I think he could go on to be a really top tier talent for Arsenal. I've been saying for a while that I think he's had a breakthrough season. I think he just needs to find a bit more consistency."

The 22-year-old is now one of Arteta’s most important players, costing the club just £6 million in 2019.

Gunners advised to sign Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney has been linked with a move to the Emirates recently.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has advised the club to sign Ivan Toney. Arteta is in the market for a new No. 9 as he looks to fight for the Premier League this season and has his eyes on the Brentford striker.

The 27-year-old is currently banned from the game due to a football betting scandal but will be available in January. Wright said on the Stick to Football podcast that his former side need an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

“You know the thing with the way we play and how we spread goals about last season – yes it took us to a certain place, but I don’t think the Toney links will go away.

"It’s blatantly obvious for everyone to see that with that focal point and that player that scores that it takes you somewhere else,” said Wright.

He continued:

“You can’t question the endeavour of both of these players (Jesus and Nketiah), but in the moments that you look back at the Tottenham game with the Jesus chance. A player of his level, that calibre, to get into that position 1-0 up against Tottenham in the North London derby, those chances have to be buried.”

Wright added that Toney could be the final piece of the puzzle for Arteta.

“I believe that Arsenal in what we’re trying to do now – the margins are so small now – you cannot afford to miss those chances and not win those games.

"What I’m seeing with Eddie is that he’s working his socks off, and there’s not really chances being made for him,” said Wright.

He concluded:

“The Toney links don’t go away because you can see that’s probably the last bit in the jigsaw. It’s obvious for everyone to see that this is the last piece. He will do it if it can be done.”

Toney could cost around £70 million in the winter, with Chelsea also eyeing the Englishman.

Gabriel Jesus wants to play as the No. 9

Gabriel Jesus has been a first-team regular for Arteta since his arrival last summer.

Gabriel Jesus has admitted that he prefers to play as the focal point of attack. The Brazilian has been utilised in different roles in attack this season owing to injuries at the Emirates.

Speaking to the press, as cited by The Metro, the 26-year-old said that he's ready to operate across the frontline to help his team.

“It’s worth pointing out that I’ve been playing a lot of roles at Arsenal. Obviously when I chose to move from (Manchester) City to Arsenal, Edu and Arteta spoke to me, and I made it clear that I’d like to play 9. That was Arsenal’s idea, for me to play 9, loose,” said Jesus.

He continued:

“This season has been different. We’ve had injuries, and in the last few games, I’ve played three up front.

"For a while, I thought I’d just say I wanted to play 9, but I’m here to help the team. I’m blessed by God to have this talent and the versatility to play in all three forward positions. I prefer not to choose.”

Jesus joined Arsenal from Manchester City last summer.