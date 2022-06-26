Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners preparing improved offer for 2 players; club enter race for Lens midfielder, and more - June 26, 2022

Arsenal have the opportunity to upgrade their squad this summer. Manager Mikel Arteta will target a top-four finish next season after narrowly missing out on fourth place.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are preparing an improved offer for two players. Elsewhere, the north London side have entered the race to sign a Lens midfielder. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 26, 2022:

Arsenal preparing improved offer for Raphinha and Lisandro Martinez

Raphinha could end up at the Emirates this summer.

The Gunners are preparing improved offers for Raphinha and Lisandro Martinez, according to The Express. With a deal for Gabriel Jesus close to completion, the Gunners are working to secure their other targets for the summer. Arteta wants the South American duo to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season.

The north London side saw their initial offer for Raphinha rejected by Leeds United. They are currently locked in negotiations to facilitate a deal for the Brazilian and are likely to return with an improved bid. Leeds value the 25-year-old at around £60 million.

Arsenal are also in talks to sign Lisandro Martinez, with their opening offer of £25 million turned down by Ajax. The Eredivisie side are not looking to offload the Argentinean but could be convinced with a bid of around £40 million.

Gunners enter race for Seko Fofana

Seko Fofana (right) has admirers at the Emirates.

The Gunners have entered the race to sign Seko Fofana, according to L'Equipe via Sport Witness.

The Ivorian midfielder was a revelation for Lens last season, scoring eight times and setting up one more in 38 league games. His emergence has caught the attention of the Gunners as well as Newcastle United.

Arteta has plans to revamp his midfield this summer, and Fofana has popped up on his radar. However, the 27-year-old wants to stay in Ligue 1 and has been generating interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Lens want €30-40 million for his signature.

Gabriel Jesus could transform Arsenal, says Paul Merson

Gabriel Jesus is inching closer to the Emirates.

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson believes Gabriel Jesus could help the Gunners get back into the top four of the Premier League. The north London side have reportedly struck an agreement with Manchester City to sign the Brazilian this summer, as per acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

In his column for The Daily Star, Merson said that his former club needs Jesus' experience.

"Arsenal must get Gabriel Jesus if they are serious about getting back into the top four. They have got to get him. It's that simple. Everything goes out of the window if they don't. It doesn't matter what else they do. All they've got right now up front is Eddie Nketiah, who recently signed a new contract when it looked like he might leave," wrote Merson.

He added:

"And no disrespect to Nketiah, but Mikel Arteta must realise (Nketiah alone) won't get you into the top four. Absolutely no chance. That's a fact. So, they need Jesus. They don't need young players with potential like Fabio Vieira. They need experience. And Jesus has plenty of that."

Merson also said that Jesus could transform Mikel Arteta's team.

"If they don't get him, they are sitting there with one centre forward, and let's be honest, if not for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alex Lacazette's contract situations, he (Nketiah) wouldn't be there. They need to sort the Jesus signing out very quickly. I think he is good enough to transform Arsenal," wrote Merson.

He continued:

"He doesn't get the credit he deserves. Yes, he does miss chances, but he never goes hiding, and he's a centre forward who is desperate to score goals. He has that hunger and a little bit of a selfish streak, and you need that."

Merson concluded:

"Arsenal have got to start taking more points off the top teams. Too many times, they get beaten too easily by the top teams. It's just getting that consistency because it's not been there, and that's their big weakness."

