Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners prioritising Ruben Neves move; club could pay £30 million for Aston Villa star, and more - 13 April 2022

Arsenal are fifth in the Premier League standings after 30 games, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, but with a game in hand. Manager Mikel Arteta's wards next face Southampton on Saturday at the St. Mary's Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are prioritising a move for Ruben Neves. Elsewhere, the north London side could pay €30 million for an Aston Villa star. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 13th April 2022:

Arsenal prioritising Ruben Neves move

Ruben Neves (right) is wanted by clubs around Europe.

Arsenal are prioritising a move for Ruben Neves this summer, according to Sky Sports. The Portuguese midfielder has caught the eye with a string of assured performances for Wolverhampton Wanderers recently. The Gunners are eager to take him to the Emirates this summer.

Arteta wants a new midfielder at the end of the season. The Spaniard is willing to let both Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny leave this year. Arteta wants a new partner for Thomas Partey in the middle of the park and has had his eyes on Neves for a while.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Rúben Neves has emerged as a top summer target for Arsenal.



Wolves are expected to command between £50m and £60m for him.



(Source: Rúben Neves has emerged as a top summer target for Arsenal.Wolves are expected to command between £50m and £60m for him.(Source: @SkySportsNews 🚨 Rúben Neves has emerged as a top summer target for Arsenal.Wolves are expected to command between £50m and £60m for him.(Source: @SkySportsNews) https://t.co/XI7YOCuVCy

The Portuguese has been one of the stars at the Molineux and has generated attention from quite a few clubs around Europe. Wolves want £50-60 million to part ways with their prized asset. Arsenal are likely to face competition from Barcelona, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for his signature.

The Gunners scouted Arthur Melo in January and are also keeping a close eye on Douglas Luiz. However, Neves is their preferred option for the soon to be vacated position in central midfield.

Gunners could pay £30 million for Douglas Luiz

Douglas Luiz (left) is wanted at the Emirates.

Former Southampton striker Kevin Phillips believes Arsenal could have to pay £30 million for Douglas Luiz. Arteta is keeping a close eye on the Brazilian midfielder, who could leave Aston Villa this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, the Englishman heaped praise on Luiz, saying:

"It’s a good question. How long is a piece of string? You have to be talking £20-30 million. His contract situation doesn’t put Villa in a great position. But they will still demand a decent amount for him, I’m sure."

Phillips continued:

“He is a quality player. Technically he is very good. and he would suit most teams in the Premier League. I think he’d be a good fit at Arsenal. the way that they play. They will not get him for cheap. though, that’s for sure. It will be interesting to see how much the transfer fee is if that one happens."

Luiz has bagged a goal and three assists in 28 appearances across competitions for Villa this season.

Mikel Arteta willing to pay €30 million for Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata could leave Atletico Madrid permanently this summer.

The Gunners are willing to pay €30 million for Alvaro Morata, according to Sport Witness via Corriere dello Sport. The Gunners are eager to add a striker to their squad this summer. Arteta had his eyes on the Atletico Madrid star in January, but a move failed to materialise.

Morata is currently on loan with Juventus, who are unlikely to pay €35 million to sign him permanently. However, Los Rojiblancos have already received a €30 million bid from the Gunners for the 29-year-old. Morata is also ready to move to the Emirates this summer.

Edited by Bhargav