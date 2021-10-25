Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners in the race for Lyon midfielder; French star wanted by Premier League duo, and more - 25th October 2021

Arsenal have managed to slowly turn their season around after a wobbly start. The Gunners lost their first three games in the Premier League, but are now unbeaten in their last six. Mikel Arteta will be especially pleased with the Gunners' dominant display against Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are in the race for a Brazilian star who plays for Lyon. Elsewhere, Newcastle United and West Ham United are vying for a Gunners striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 25th October 2021.

Arsenal in the race for Lucas Paqueta

Arsenal are interested in Lucas Paqueta

Arsenal are interested in Lucas Paqueta, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Brazilian has been the star of the show at Lyon since joining the Ligue 1 side last summer. He proved to be an able replacement for Nabil Fekir, who had departed for Real Betis. Paqueta has hit an even higher gear this season, and his performances have earned the attention of the Gunners.

Arsenal are eager to add more creativity to their squad, despite already investing in Martin Odegaard this summer. Mikel Arteta believes the Norwegian would be better suited in central midfield in the future, and wants another attacking midfielder to compete with the likes of Emile Smith Rowe.

Paqueta fits the bill, and his ability to play both in central midfield as well as an attacking midfielder only makes him an enticing option.

Dougie Critchley @DougieCritchley 5 goals and 2 assists in 13 League and Europa League games and an absolute joy to watch, Lucas Paquetá's career revival isn't getting enough attention. 5 goals and 2 assists in 13 League and Europa League games and an absolute joy to watch, Lucas Paquetá's career revival isn't getting enough attention. https://t.co/c7A66zF9oe

The Brazilian has found the back of the net four times in ten games in Ligue 1. Arsenal lack a goalscoring threat from midfield, and Paqueta could be the answer. However, the Gunners will face competition from Aston Villa for his signature. Lyon could let the Brazilian leave for €35 million.

Alexandre Lacazette wanted by Newcastle United and West Ham United

Alexandre Lacazette has ignited an intense battle for his signature.

Alexandre Lacazette has ignited an intense battle between Newcastle United and West Ham United for his signature. According to The Express, the Magpies are eager to take the Frenchman to St. James' Park in January. Lacazette is in the final year of his current deal with Arsenal, and there are no plans for his extension at the club.

The Gunners could be open to letting the Frenchman leave at the turn of the year if it helps them claim a transfer fee. Newcastle United have received a boost with a change of ownership, and are eager to strengthen their squad. However, they will face competition from the Hammers for Lacazette's signature.

David Seaman impressed by Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal legend David Seaman is impressed with Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal legend David Seaman is impressed with new signing Aaron Ramsdale. The Englishman has usurped Bernd Leno as the Gunners' numero uno after arriving this summer.

Speaking to The Mirror, Seaman said that Ramsdale has proved his critics wrong.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

“I have seen him (Ramsdale) in training and in games as well, and I’m really impressed. He has improved a lot. He has got a great character and looks to be settling well,” said Seaman. “A lot of Arsenal fans weren’t too sure about him signing but he’s proved them wrong so far,” added Seaman.

Chris Wheatley @ChrisWheatley_ David Seaman: “I have seen him [Ramsdale] in training and in games as well, and I’m really impressed. He’s improved a lot. He’s got a great character and looks to be settling well. A lot of Arsenal fans weren’t too sure about him signing but he’s proved them wrong so far.” David Seaman: “I have seen him [Ramsdale] in training and in games as well, and I’m really impressed. He’s improved a lot. He’s got a great character and looks to be settling well. A lot of Arsenal fans weren’t too sure about him signing but he’s proved them wrong so far.” https://t.co/DcWRQ3PdDH

Edited by Bhargav