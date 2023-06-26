Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners reach Jurrien Timber agreement; Romeo Lavia open to Emirates move, and more - June 26, 2023

Arsenal are looking to bolster their squad ahead of the 2023-24 season. Mikel Arteta and Co. mounted a spirited title challenge in the recently concluded campaign, losing out to Manchester City in the final weeks.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have agreed personal terms with Ajax defender Jurrien Timber. Elsewhere, Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia is ready to move to the Emirates this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 26, 2023:

Arsenal reach Jurrien Timber agreement

Jurrien Timber is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Jurrien Timber ahead of a move this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Dutch defender is likely to leave Ajax this year, and the Emirates has emerged as the likely destination. Arteta remains eager to strengthen his options at the back and has settled on Timber.

The player is also convinced of the Spaniard’s project and is eager to move to the club. The Gunners will now have to strike a deal with Ajax to bring the player to London.

The 22-year-old remains a key figure at the Johan Cruyff Stadium, and his contract runs tills 2025, so prising him away would be a costly affair.

Romeo Lavia open to Emirates move

Romeo Lavia has admirers at the Emirates.

Romeo Lavia is willing to move to the Emirates this summer, according to journalist Ryan Taylor.

The Belgian midfielder enjoyed a stellar rise with Southampton in the recently concluded season but failed to save them from relegation from the Premier League. He's unlikely to hang around at St. Mary’s Stadium beyond the summer, and Arsenal are hoping to prise him away ahead of the competition.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Taylor said that the Gunners are discussing personal terms with Caicedo’s entourage:

“I know they've been discussing personal terms with his agent and Lavia, who would be 100% open to joining Arsenal, and it does look like there's concrete interest, but at this moment in time, the price tag will have to drop,” said Taylor.

He continued:

"I think the issue Southampton have is that their valuation has been clouded by the fact Chelsea offered £50 million last August, and City have that £40 million buyback that becomes active in 2024.”

The north London side are hot on the heels of Declan Rice this summer, but Lavia is also a target for Arteta.

Mikel Arteta played crucial role in Kai Havertz pursuit

Kai Havertz is set to arrive at the Emirates this summer.

Mikel Arteta played a vital role in the Gunners' pursuit of Kai Havertz, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The German forward is set to move to the Emirates this summer, after the Gunners agreed a deal with Chelsea. The north London side were very efficient in their efforts to sign the 24-year-old, agreeing personal terms before striking a deal with the Blues.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Arteta convinced Havertz that the move would be the best option for his career.

“Mikel Arteta has been really, really important in Arsenal’s deal to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea. Arteta is delighted this is going to happen. The Spaniard did everything he could to convince Havertz that a move to Arsenal was best for him, and the player agreed,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Havertz believes that playing for Arteta and Arsenal was the best project, not just in England, but throughout the whole of Europe. Havertz thinks Arteta’s style, ideas and plans will only help make him a better player.”

Havertz was also eyed by Bayern Munich, who are long-term admirers of the German forward.

Poll : 0 votes