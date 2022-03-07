Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners ready to battle PSG for Lyon midfielder; Bukayo Saka wants to stay at Emirates, and more - 7 March 2022

Arsenal are well placed in the race to finish fourth this season after their 3-2 win over Watford in the Premier League on Sunday. The north London side are currently fourth in the table, a point ahead of Manchester United, but have played three games in hand.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are ready to compete with PSG for the signature of a Lyon midfielder. Elsewhere, Bukayo Saka wants to stay at the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 7th March 2022:

Arsenal ready to battle PSG for Lucas Paqueta

Lucas Paqueta (left) is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are ready to lock horns with PSG for Lucas Paqueta, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The Brazilian has been one of the stars at Lyon this season, so the Gunners want to bring him to the Emirates.

Paqueta arrived at the Groupama Stadium in 2020 from AC Milan, and rose to prominence with a string of impressive outings. The 24-year-old has registered eight goals this season, and set up five more from 30 games, attracting the Gunners' attention.

Manager Mikel Arteta wants another attacking midfielder on his roster, as he attempts to move away from a 4-2-3-1 setup to a 4-3-3 one. The Spaniard is looking for a replacement for Granit Xhaka, and has his eyes on Paqueta. Arteta could use the Brazilian and Martin Odegaard as two No.8s, with Thomas Partey in a holding role.

However, Paqueta has also generated interest from PSG, who are planning to shore up their midfield this summer. Julian Draxler could leave Paris, while Georginio Wijnaldum is wanted by Aston Villa. The Parisians have identified Paqueta as the ideal option to offset the duo's potential departures.

The 24-year-old is under contract with Les Gones till 2025, so prising him away could be a costly affair. Paqueta was wanted by Newcastle United in January, but their €40 million offer was turned down by Lyon. The Magpies remain interested in the Brazilian, and could compete with Arsenal and PSG for his signature in the summer.

Bukayo Saka wants to stay at Emirates

Bukayo Saka has admirers at Anfield.

Bukayo Saka wants to stay at Arsenal, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The Englishman has earned rave reviews with his performances at the Emirates recently.

He has nine goals and five assists this season, with all but one of the goal contributions coming in the Premier League. His exploits have garnered attention from around Europe, with Liverpool among clubs interested in his signature.

The Reds believe the 20-year-old could fill the boots of Mohamed Salah at Anfield. The Egyptian's current contract expires next summer, but talks for an extension are yet to reach a fruitful end. Manager Jurgen Klopp is preparing contingency plans if the 29-year-old departs, and has his eyes on Saka.

However, the Englishman is not looking to leave the Gunners. The 20-year-old is a pivotal part of Arteta's team, and wants to continue his association with the north London side.

Mikel Arteta unsure of Alexandre Lacazette's future

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Mikel Arteta remains unsure of Alexandre Lacazette's future at the club. The Frenchman is in the final few months of his current contract with the Gunners, but there has been no talk of an extension yet.

Speaking after the win over Watford, Arteta said that the club would sit with Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah and Mohamed Elneny at the end of the season.

"There is a case (for Lacazette extending his stay). At the end of the season when we know where we are we’ll sit down with those three players and between all of us make a decision," said Arteta.

The manager continued:

"He will still not be happy because he wants to score. A lot of things he does for the team are phenomenal."

Lacazette has over 100 goal contributions (70 goals, 36 assists) in nearly 200 games for Arsenal. However, he has bagged only five goals and eight assists this season. That includes only three league strikes in 20 games.

