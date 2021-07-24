Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners ready to match salary demands of English striker, club ask Hibernian to reduce asking price for star fullback, and more - 24th July 2021

Arsenal endured a difficult 2020/21 season despite starting the campaign by lifting the Community Shield. The Gunners struggled through the year and despite a late surge, could only finish eighth in the Premier League table. It was their second successive eighth-place finish and as a result, Mikel Arteta’s wards will not feature in Europe in the upcoming campaign.

Arsenal are determined to use the summer to make wholesome changes to the squad and return to the crème de la crème of English football. The Gunners are planning to improve their attack before the start of the new season and are also looking to strengthen their fullback position.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 24 July 2021.

Arsenal ready to match salary demands of English striker

Tammy Abraham

Arsenal are ready to match Tammy Abraham’s wage demands, according to The Express. The Chelsea star has dropped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel. With the Blues vying for a new striker this summer, the Englishman has been linked with a move away from the club.

Abraham has 30 goals in 82 appearances for Chelsea, and Arsenal believe he can replicate that form at the Emirates. The Englishman currently earns around £80,000 per week and he is demanding his weekly wages to be raised to £125,000. And during recent talks, the Gunners have indicated that they are willing to match that figure. Arsenal are currently leading the race for his signature, even though West Ham United and Aston Villa are also interested in the player.

Chelsea want £40m for the Englishman, an amount none of his suitors are ready to offer. However, the Blues are willing to let him leave on loan with an obligation to buy.

Gunners ask Hibernian to reduce asking price for star fullback

Josh Doig

Arsenal have asked Hibernian to reduce their asking price for Josh Doig, according to The Evening Standard. The Gunners are interested in the left-back, however, the Scottish side want £5m plus add-ons to part with their prized asset. The Premier League side are not ready to match that figure and will only offer £2.5m for the 19-year-old.

The Scottish fullback caught the eye during the 2020/21 season, where he racked up 28 appearances, registering one goal and three assists. Doig went on to win the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Young Player of the Year Award and Arsenal could face competition from West Ham United, Chelsea and Celtic for his services.

Arsenal yet to receive offer for Spanish fullback

Hector Bellerin

Arsenal are yet to receive an offer for Hector Bellerin, according to TBR Football via The Telegraph. The Spaniard is eager to join Inter Milan, but despite their interest in the player, the Nerazzurri are yet to agree a move with the Gunners for his services.

Arsenal want to offload Bellerin permanently, but the Serie A side have proposed a loan deal without long-term options. The Gunners have even dropped their asking price to £15m, but that has not worked either. As such, the Spaniard may have to wait a while to depart the Emirates.

