Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive blow in pursuit of Bayern Munich star; club advised on new captain, and more - 14 February 2022

Arsenal will face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday. The north London side are sixth in the league table, but have played two in hand over fourth-placed West Ham United, whom they trail by two points.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a blow in their pursuit of a Bayern Munich midfielder. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have been advised to select Aaron Ramsdale as their next captain.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 14th February 2022:

Arsenal receive blow in Corentin Tolisso pursuit

Arsenal have received a blow in their pursuit of Corentin Tolisso.

The north London side are interested in taking the French midfielder to the Emirates. However, according to The Sun via L'Equipe, the 27-year-old is in talks to extend his stay with Bayern Munich.

Tolisso's stint at the Allianz Arena has been a mixed bag so far. The Frenchman has amassed 113 appearances for the Bundesliga giants since arriving in 2017, and has scored 21 times. With the Frenchman's current contract expiring this summer, the Gunners have identified the 27-year-old as an option to improve their squad.

Arsenal are looking for a new midfielder this summer. Mohamed Elneny is set to leave, while Granit Xhaka is eager to team up with Jose Mourinho at AS Roma. The north London side hope to rope in Tolisso to partner Thomas Partey. The Bavarians were previously willing to offload Tolisso last summer, as they wanted to bring in a younger midfielder.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Bayern Munich are reportedly hoping to extend Corentine Tolisso's stay at the club with the offer of a new contract.(L'Equipe )

amid reported interest from Arsenal, Newcastle United and Manchester United. Bayern Munich are reportedly hoping to extend Corentine Tolisso's stay at the club with the offer of a new contract.(L'Equipe )amid reported interest from Arsenal, Newcastle United and Manchester United.

Bayern Munich reduced their valuation of the 27-year-old from £17 million to £8.5 million in a bid to attract suitors. Despite their best efforts, no club were willing to sign the Frenchman. The Bundesliga giants have now done a U-turn, and want to tie Tolisso down to a new deal.

The Bavarians are reportedly locked in negotiations with the player's entourage to facilitate Tolisso's extension. The Frenchman wants to stay at the Allianz Arena, and could put pen to paper on a new deal. That could be a telling blow to the Gunners' hopes of snapping up the player.

Gunners advised to appoint Aaron Ramsdale as captain

Darren Bent believes Aaron Ramsdale is the perfect choice to take the armband at the Emirates.

Former Sunderland striker Darren Bent believes Aaron Ramsdale is the perfect choice to take the armband at the Emirates next season.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta confirmed Alexandre Lacazette as the new Arsenal skipper following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. However, with the Frenchman's future hanging in the balance - his contract expires at the end of the season - Arteta might have to appoint a new captain this summer.

Gurjit @GurjitAFC Aaron Ramsdale in the Premier League this season:



19 games.

16 goals conceded.

11 clean sheets.

3.2 saves per game.

79% save success. Aaron Ramsdale in the Premier League this season:19 games. 16 goals conceded. 11 clean sheets. 3.2 saves per game. 79% save success. https://t.co/fj24PFsQbQ

Speaking to talkSPORT, Bent said that Ramsdale has excellent leadership credentials.

"I'd probably say Ramsdale. If Tierney could guarantee that he’s going to play every single week, then yeah, but other than him, it’s got to be Ramsdale, as he’s the only player who’s going to play every single week. When I think about Arsenal captain, I think Ramsdale has that presence that others don't," said Bent.

Paul Merson criticises Dusan Vlahovic for choosing 'easy' option

Paul Merson has criticised Dusan Vlahovic for turning down a move to the Emirates.

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has criticised Dusan Vlahovic for turning down a move to the Emirates. The Serb was linked with the Gunners in January, but he opted to join Juventus instead.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson said that Vlahovic chose the easy way out.

“They wanted Vlahovic, and he chose to go to Juventus. Me, I think he took the easy way out, going to a team who were great and now fourth/fifth in the Italian league and a million miles away."

"For me, if they'd got him, they'd be a shoo-in for the Champions League; now they've got to do their own work again, and they've put all their eggs in one basket," said Merson.

Edited by Bhargav