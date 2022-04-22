Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive blow in pursuit of Inter Milan striker; Gabriel tipped to reject Barcelona approach, and more - 22 April 2022

Arsenal are preparing to face Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday at the Emirates. The Gunners are coming with renewed confidence, thanks to their 4-2 win at Chelsea in midweek.

Meanwhile, the north London side have received a blow in their pursuit of an Inter Milan striker. Elsewhere, Kevin Campbell has tipped Gabriel to turn down a move to Barcelona this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 22nd April 2022:

Arsenal receive blow in Lautaro Martinez pursuit

Lautaro Martinez is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have received a blow in their pursuit of Lautaro Martinez. According to The Hard Tackle via Tutto Mercato Web, the Argentinean only wants to join a big club who can guarantee him trophies. The 24-year-old has come into his own for Inter Milan since the departure of Romelu Lukaku last summer. His goalscoring exploits have earned him admirers at the Emirates.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer People were discrediting Lautaro Martínez, saying that him hitting 19 goals last season was because of his partnership with Lukaku. With his two goals today for Inter vs. Milan, he is on 19 goals. Underrated. People were discrediting Lautaro Martínez, saying that him hitting 19 goals last season was because of his partnership with Lukaku. With his two goals today for Inter vs. Milan, he is on 19 goals. Underrated. https://t.co/HYfXaquXyQ

Manager Mikel Arteta wants a new world-class number nine and has his eyes on Martinez. However, the Argentinean prefers a move to clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool instead.

Apart from the Gunners, Atletico Madrid are also monitoring the 24-year-old with interest. However, Martinez is not interested in a move to the Wanda Metropolitano. He would like to join Barcelona or Real Madrid instead.

Kevin Campbell tips Gabriel to reject Barcelona approach

Gabriel has been an assured presence at the back for Mikel Arteta.

Kevin Campbell believes Gabriel would turn down a move to Barcelona because he is convinced by Arteta’s plans. The Brazilian is reportedly wanted by the La Liga giants, but Gabriel has already distanced himself from a move to Spain.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



He's only focused on Arsenal - no talks with Barça as of today, his priority is UCL race now. Gabriel Magalhaes on Barcelona links: "I feel at home at Arsenal. It's a great squad to be a part of and together I am sure we can achieve a lot. I am very happy here".He's only focused on Arsenal - no talks with Barça as of today, his priority is UCL race now. Gabriel Magalhaes on Barcelona links: "I feel at home at Arsenal. It's a great squad to be a part of and together I am sure we can achieve a lot. I am very happy here". 🇧🇷 #AFC He's only focused on Arsenal - no talks with Barça as of today, his priority is UCL race now. https://t.co/c8cIqI5ryJ

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that the Brazilian could get even better in the upcoming campaign.

“He seems very settled. Listen; they are building something there. We know that, and we can see that. Gabriel has started to see that Arteta is building something very promising. It is by no means done yet, but we are moving in the right direction,” said Campbell.

He continued:

“I’m sure it is flattering that Barcelona are interested. but he is loyal to Arsenal. He can see there is a project at Arsenal, and he wants to be a part of it. Gabriel is a couple of seasons in now, and the hope is that he will get even better next season. That’s what I expect."

Thomas Partey's latest injury caused by stress, says Ben Dinnery

Thomas Partey is currently out of action with injury.

Thomas Partey could be going through stress-related problems, according to Ben Dinnery of Premier Injuries. The Ghanaian is sidelined with a thigh injury and is unlikely to play a part again this season.

Speaking to Football Insider, Dinnery said that Partey could be fatigued by an accumulation of games.

"We initially thought it was a repeat of an earlier injury he had suffered. It’s not uncommon for players to play through the season with minor knocks and niggles, but Arsenal will want to address any underlying issues. These underlying issues are more likely to emerge when the body becomes more fatigued with the accumulation of games," said Dinnery.

He continued:

“This is why we see high instances of players breaking down at this stage in the season. There is the physical aspect but also psychological aspects. At this stage, pressure and mental stress are ramped up. That can impact the body. These are potentially things that could have impacted Partey. It’s all about the relationship between mind and body. There’s fatigue coming back from the Africa Cup of Nations as well, which could also be a factor."

