Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive blow in race for Dusan Vlahovic; club locked in battle for Bayer Leverkusen star, and more - 30 December 2021

Arsenal will have their task cut out when they face Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday. The Gunners are currently fourth in the league table after 19 games, 15 points behind leaders City, who have played a game more.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have received a blow in their pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic. Elsewhere, the Gunners are locked in a battle for a Bayer Leverkusen star. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 30th December 2021.

Arsenal receive blow in race for Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal have received a setback in their quest to sign Dusan Vlahovic.

Arsenal have received a setback in their quest to sign Dusan Vlahovic, according to Wettfreunde via Gianluca di Marzio. The Gunners are hoping to pick up the striker next year to strengthen their attack. However, the Serb prefers a move to Tottenham Hotspur instead.

Vlahovic is expected to ignite a bidding war for his services next summer. The 21-year-old has been outstanding for Fiorentina, but is in the final year of his current deal with them. He wants to leave in search of a new challenge, and Arsenal are interested in his services.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Dusan Vlahovic is set to snub Arsenal as his agents 'don't want to speak to them' - but he 'would be willing to join Tottenham' trib.al/QCQGNG4 Dusan Vlahovic is set to snub Arsenal as his agents 'don't want to speak to them' - but he 'would be willing to join Tottenham' trib.al/QCQGNG4

The Gunners are likely to lose three strikers next year. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah could leave at the end of the season when their contracts run out. Meanwhile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been frozen out of the first-team squad, and is likely to be sold soon. The Gunners want Vlahovic as a replacement to lead their line next season.

However, the Serb doesn't want to join Arsenal. The player's representatives believe a move to the Emirates might not suit his career.

"His agents do not want to speak to Arsenal. They think Arsenal is not enough for him and his career," said Di Marzio.

Instead, Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as a more enticing option for Vlahovic. The player's entourage believe playing under Antonio Conte could aid his development.

Gunners locked in battle for Patrik Schick

Arsenal are locked in battle with a host of Premier League clubs for the services of Patrik Schick.

Arsenal are locked in battle with a host of Premier League clubs for the services of Patrik Schick, according to 90 Min.

The Czech striker has gone from strength to strength since impressing at Euro 2020. The Gunners want him at the Emirates. Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Everton are also monitoring the player.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen @bayer04_en Patrik Schick was the most efficient goalscorer in the Bundesliga in the first half of the season! Patrik Schick was the most efficient goalscorer in the Bundesliga in the first half of the season! https://t.co/fjU4hBGI27

Arsenal are in the market for a new striker, but prising Schick away from Leverkusen will be no easy task. The 25-year-old’s current contract runs until 2025, so the Gunners might have to pay more than €50 million for his services.

Inter Milan interested in Alexandre Lacazette

Inter Milan are interested in Alexandre Lacazette.

Inter Milan are interested in Alexandre Lacazette, according to Fichajes. The Frenchman's contract with Arsenal is set to run out at the end of the season. There has been no talk of an extension, and the Gunners appear willing to let him leave. The Nerazzurri are plotting to take Lacazette to Serie A.

Also Read Article Continues below

Inter Milan are looking for a new striker to help phase out the ageing Edin Dzeko. Lautaro Martinez is already linked with a move away from the club. The Serie A giants believe Lacazette could help address the issue and lead their line.

Edited by Bhargav