Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive boost in pursuit of Juventus ace; club agree deal to sign MLS star, and more - 29 January 2022

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of a Juventus star. Elsewhere, the Gunners have agreed to bring an MLS goalkeeper to the Emirates.

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Dejan Kulusevski. According to journalist Carlo Laudisa, Juventus are looking to offload the Swedish attacker on loan. Furthermore, the Bianconeri prefer to offload him to the Gunners instead of a Serie A rival.

Kulusevski has endured a prolonged slump this season. The 21-year-old has managed just two goals in 27 appearances so far. However, his quality is undeniable, which explains Arsenal's interest in the Swede.

Mikel Arteta wants an upgrade on Nicolas Pepe. The Ivorian has struggled to find his footing at the Emirates, and could leave the club this year. The Gunners have identified Kulusevski as the ideal candidate to take Pepe's place in the team.

The north London side believe Kulusevski could take them to a new level. The 21-year-old can operate on either flank as well as a second striker. He has struggled to break into Massimiliano Allegri's plans in Turin, and could be allowed to leave.

AC Milan are eager to secure his services. However, Juventus have no intention of strengthening a direct rival, and want to offload him to the Premier League instead. The Bianconeri are looking for a loan deal, and Arsenal have emerged as their preferred destination. However, it is not clear if the Serie A side are willing to include an option to buy in the deal.

Arsenal have agreed a deal with New England Revolution to sign Matt Turner, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have been engaged in negotiations with the MLS side for the USMNT star for a while. The north London side have identified Turner as the ideal replacement for Bernd Leno.

#AFC



USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter confirms the deal. Matt Turner to Arsenal from New England Revolution, done deal confirmed. Full agreement for €7m plus €3m bonuses, now time for paperworks. Turner will join Arsenal in summer and not in January - ready for next seasonUSMNT coach Gregg Berhalter confirms the deal. Matt Turner to Arsenal from New England Revolution, done deal confirmed. Full agreement for €7m plus €3m bonuses, now time for paperworks. Turner will join Arsenal in summer and not in January - ready for next season ⚪️🔴 #AFC USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter confirms the deal. https://t.co/UC16YMZfWK

The Premier League giants could pay €7 million for Turner's signature, with an additional €3 million in performance-linked bonuses. The two teams are working on the final paperwork to conclude the deal. Turner could arrive at the Emirates in the summer.

Newcastle United are leading the race to sign Eddie Nketiah, according to The Hard Tackle via The Telegraph. The Englishman is desperate to leave Arsenal this month in search of regular football. The Magpies are ready to offer him an escape route from the Emirates.

The two clubs are locked in negotiations over a possible move. Arsenal are unlikely to sanction Nketiah's departure before signing a replacement. The Gunners are desperate to end the month with a new striker, so Nketiah will likely leave. However, Newcastle face competition from Crystal Palace for his signature.

