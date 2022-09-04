Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive boost in pursuit of Palmeiras midfielder; club turned down opportunity to sign Florian Grillitsch this summer, and more - September 4, 2022

Arsenal are preparing to travel to Old Trafford on Sunday to face Manchester United in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta has won five games on the trot this season ahead of the meeting with the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a boost in their efforts to sign a Palmeiras midfielder. Elsewhere, the north London giants have turned down the opportunity to sign Florian Grillitsch this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 4, 2022:

Arsenal receive boost in Danilo pursuit

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Danilo. According to The Independent via The Express, Palmeiras are likely to allow the player to move to the Emirates in January.

Arteta was eager to bring in a new midfielder this summer and attempted a late push for Douglas Luiz in the final days of the transfer window.

However, the move didn't materialise for the north London giants, with Aston Villa holding firm.

Youri Tielemans and Seko Fofana were also considered, while the Gunners had their eyes on Danilo as well. Palmeiras were reluctant to let Danilo leave in the dying hours of the window but are expected to sanction a move in the winter. The Gunners are reportedly preparing a £18 million offer for Danilo.

Gunners turned down opportunity to sign Florian Grillitsch this summer

Florian Grillitsch failed to secure a move to the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal turned down the opportunity to sign Florian Grillitsch this summer, according to The Daily Cannon.

The Austrian midfielder was available on a Bosman move this summer after his contract with TSG Hoffenheim expired. Arteta was interested in midfield reinforcements late in the window after an injury to Mohamed Elneny.

Grillitsch has been on the Gunners' radar for a while and was linked with them this summer as well. However, the Gunners opted not to pursue a deal, as they felt the player didn't match the profile they were looking for.

Ajax dived in on deadline day and lapped him up on a one-year deal with an option of two more years.

Kevin Campbell heaps praise on Oleksandr Zinchenko

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been impressive since his move to the Emirates.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has heaped praise on Oleksandr Zinchenko ahead of the weekend's game. The Ukrainian moved to the Emirates from Manchester City this summer and has hit the ground running.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Zinchenko, 25, is helping Granit Xhaka flourish.

"Look, Zinchenko is a breath of fresh air to this Arsenal side. The fact of the matter is, the way Zinchenko plays is not like a normal full-back. Kieran Tierney is probably the best full-back Arsenal have because he is traditional. He wins it, and he bombs up and down the line. With Zinchenko, you get a different kind of player. He can do that but he also moves into midfield," said Campbell.

He added:

“That then releases Xhaka to go further forward. Xhaka is creating and scoring because of it. Zinchenko adds another string to Xhaka’s bow. It makes the team more fluid and more solid. Zinchenko is the ultimate full-back/midfielder. He does both things well."

Campbell added that Zinchenko is helping the Gunners control games.

"Arsenal are controlling games a lot more easily because of it. Zinchenko is so good at tidying up counter-attacks as well. He keeps the team ticking. It has been incredible to watch the adjustment. Long may it continue because it is exciting," said Campbell.

Zinchenko has returned to the Gunners' starting XI against Manchester United after missing the last two games because of a knee injury.

