Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive boost in race for Bayern Munich attacker; club warned against signing Manchester United forward, and more - 4 May 2022

Arsenal are preparing to face Leeds United at the Emirates on Saturday in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's wards will secure fourth place in the league if they win their remaining four games.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a boost in their pursuit of a Bayern Munich attacker. Elsewhere, Danny Mills has warned the north London side against signing a Manchester United forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 4th May 2022:

Arsenal receive boost in race for Serge Gnabry

Serge Gnabry is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Serge Gnabry. According to The Hard Tackle via Gianluca Di Marzio, Real Madrid have left the race for the German attacker this summer. The 26-year-old is in the final 18 months of his current contract with Bayern Munich

The Bavarians are struggling to tie him down to an extension and could be tempted to cash in on him this summer. The Gunners are among the clubs monitoring the situation with interest. Arteta wants to refurbish his frontline ahead of the new season.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia @SPORTBILD] Serge Gnabry hasn't accepted Bayern's offer yet (€17-19m/yr), but hasn't rejected it either. The player is disappointed that it took Bayern too long to make this offer, while Kimmich, Goretzka & Coman's contracts were finalized before. He feels neglected [ @cfbayern Serge Gnabry hasn't accepted Bayern's offer yet (€17-19m/yr), but hasn't rejected it either. The player is disappointed that it took Bayern too long to make this offer, while Kimmich, Goretzka & Coman's contracts were finalized before. He feels neglected [@cfbayern, @SPORTBILD]

The Spaniard has his eyes on Gnabry, who reportedly also has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Los Blancos will not dive for the player this summer, as they look to prioritise moves for Antonio Rudiger and Kylian Mbappe.

Interestingly, Di Marzio also added that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are favourites for the German forward's signature. Gnabry had an unsuccessful spell with the Gunners and could prefer a move back to the Emirates. Gnabry has bagged 16 goals and ten assists across competitions this season.

Danny Mills warns Gunners against signing Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford's future is up in the air.

Former Manchester City full-back Danny Mills has advised the Gunners against targeting Marcus Rashford. The Gunners are linked with a £45 million move for the Manchester United forward.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Erik Ten Hag is analysing Marcus Rashford, who has struggled all campaign. There is a growing sense that Marcus Rashford and Manchester United might actually benefit from him being sold [ @JBurtTelegraph Erik Ten Hag is analysing Marcus Rashford, who has struggled all campaign. There is a growing sense that Marcus Rashford and Manchester United might actually benefit from him being sold [@JBurtTelegraph] https://t.co/gIy5SFhR2n

Speaking to Football Insider, Mills said that Gabriel Jesus would be a more suitable target than Rashford.

"I still don’t know where Marcus Rashford’s best position. I’m not convinced he’s an out-and-out number nine centre-forward. Would you take the risk of spending £45 million on Marcus Rashford and putting him into that situation and relying on him when his confidence has been down and his performance levels have been down?"

He continued:

"That’s a big risk to put all your eggs in that one basket.Gabriel Jesus or Rashford at the same price? You take Jesus all day long because there is far less risk with that deal."

Rashford has scored just five times in 32 games across competitions this season.

Noel Whelan backs Gabriel to stay at Emirates

Gabriel is wanted at Juventus this summer.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Gabriel could turn down a move to Juventus to stay at the Emirates. The Bianconeri are interested in the Brazilian and are even willing to offer Arthur Melo in return.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan tipped Gabriel to stay in London for a long time.

"There’s no way he’s going anywhere. He’s under contract, and Arteta has brought him in for a reason – he’s building something special at Arsenal. He offers so much at the back, and he’s got real offensive danger from corners as well – as we saw against West Ham. It doesn’t seem to me like he’s hating life at Arsenal, either. I think it’s probably the opposite," said Whelan.

He continued:

“I don’t think Juventus will be able to tempt him away, and I don’t think Arsenal are in a position where they need to sell him. They’re building something to really challenge, and they’ve knitted together a really special, young group of players. They’re going to be around for the long term."

