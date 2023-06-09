Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive Declan Rice boost; club planning summer exodus, and more - June 9, 2023

Arsenal are expected to invest in the squad this season after finishing behind champions Manchester City in the Premier League. Manager Mikel Arteta will look for improvements to go the extra mile next campaign.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a boost in their pursuit of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. Elsewhere, the north London side are planning a summer exodus.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 9, 2023:

Arsenal receive Declan Rice boost

Declan Rice is likely to leave West Ham United this summer.

Arsenal have received a boost in their plans to take Declan Rice to the Emirates. West Ham United chairman David Sullivan has confirmed that the Englishman will leave the club this summer.

The 24-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Hammers but hasn't signed a new deal yet. The Gunners have made him their priority target for the year.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Sullivan said that West Ham have already promised Rice that he will be allowed to leave.

"We promised him he could go. He set his heart on going. You can’t ask for a man who has committed more to us this season. In due course, he has to get on, and we have to get a replacement – or several replacements," said Sullivan.

He continued:

“It’s not something we want to happen. We offered him £200,000-a-week 18 months ago. He turned it down. It’s cost him £10million to stay at West Ham in that time (in lost wages). And he wants to go. You can’t keep a player who doesn’t want to be there.”

Sullivan said that three to four clubs have shown interest in the Englishman.

"I think the offers will start to come today. There are three or four clubs who have shown interest, but out of respect to West Ham, while we’re still playing, you don’t make offers for players. That’s not the way decent clubs do things," said Sullivan.

Apart from the north London side, Manchester United and Chelsea have also been linked with Rice recently.

Gunners planning summer exodus

Granit Xhaka will leave the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal are planning to offload as many as 12 players this summer, according to Football Insider.

Arteta is preparing for a massive transfer window ahead as he aims to continue the recent improvements at the Emirates. The Spanish manager is now looking to streamline his squad and is planning to cash in on the deadwood. Five first-team members and seven others who're out on loan will be offloaded this summer.

Granit Xhaka is already on his way to Bayer Leverkusen, while Pablo Mari will join Monza. Kieran Tierney is also expected to leave, with Newcastle United eyeing the Scot with interest. Rob Holding, Emile Smith Rowe and Charlie Patino could also be allowed to leave.

Other players whose time at the Emirates could come to an end this summer are Folarin Balogun, Nuno Tavares, Nicolas Pepe, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Cedric Soares,

Moises Caicedo wants to move to Emirates

Moises Caicedo is wanted at the Emirates.

Moises Caicedo is interested in joining Arsenal, according to journalist Charles Watts.

The Ecuadorian midfielder was a target for the Gunners in January, but the club failed to convince Brighton & Hove Albion to sell their star. The 21-year-old has since signed a new deal with the Seagulls, but the north London side remain keen to bring him to the Emirates.

On his YouTube channel, Watts said that the Ecuadorian is also open to joining any top club this summer.

"Chelsea being heavily mentioned to turning their attentions to Moises Caicedo. My understanding of Caicedo is that he is still very, very interested in Arsenal," said Watts.

He added:

“But he is interested in all the top clubs. He’s not going to shut himself off this summer, in terms of focusing on one club. He knows there will be a lot of clubs interested in him, and so do his agents. They aren’t going to just focus on one club. They are open to offers and speaking to people."

Watts said that the lack of a release clause in Caicedo's contract makes a move tricky.

“There is no release clause in Caicedo’s contract. It’s a little more difficult than what has gone on with Liverpool and Mac Allister. They have got a fantastic deal there for an excellent player. But they have a release clause, and they were able to take advantage of that," said Watts.

He continued:

"Rice is the priority, whether Arsenal can do both, we have to see how the summer progresses. In terms of Caicedo, he is still very, very interested in Arsenal; it’s a club Caicedo likes. He has made that very, very clear.”

With Grant Xhaka on the cusp of leaving, and Thomas Partey's future up in the air, a move fo Caicedo makes sense for Arteta.

