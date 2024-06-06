Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive Martin Zubimendi boost; club advised to sign two players, and more - June 6, 2024

Arsenal narrowly missed out on the Premier League title in the 2023-24 season and are likely to look for solutions in the transfer market this summer. Manager Mikel Arteta has assembled an enviable squad but will be keen to upgrade his options before the new campaign.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a boost in their efforts to secure the services of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. Elsewhere, the north London side have been told to strengthen two areas of the pitch this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the major Arsenal transfer stories as on June 6, 2024:

Arsenal receive Martin Zubimendi boost

Martin Zubimendi

Martin Zubimendi is yet to come to a decision regarding his future, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish midfielder is among the finest in his position in the world right now and is a target for Arsenal this summer.

Trending

Zubimendi was decisive for Real Sociedad in the 2023-24 campaign, registering four goals and an assist in 45 games across competitions. His efforts have pleased the Gunners, while Barcelona are also among his admirers. Recent reports have suggested that the 25-year-old would prefer to continue his stay with the Spanish side.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Zubimendi's future remains undecided.

“We keep hearing a lot of stories about Martin Zubimendi, who has been linked several times mostly with Arsenal and Barcelona, while some outlets are now stating that he is unlikely to leave Real Sociedad as he is happy and settled in his hometown and not looking to leave the Basque region,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“However, my understanding remains is that this is not decided yet. Zubimendi’s future, his decision, is still not clear yet – it remains an open situation, and he has a €60m release clause."

Romano also provided an update on the future of Benfica starlet Joao Neves, who also has admirers at the Emirates.

“Joao Neves has been mentioned as a possible alternative for Arsenal in midfield.

"My information there remains that Neves has been scouted by Arsenal, Man United, Man City… all clubs interested but nothing is advanced at this stage, while it’s also important to remember that Neves’ price tag is double compared to Zubimendi as his release clause at Benfica is €120m,” wrote Romano.

The 19-year-old registered 55 appearances across competitions for Benfica in the 2023-24 season, scoring three goals and setting up two.

Gunners advised to sign two players by former player

Tony Adams

Arsenal legend Tony Adams believes the club need two new faces to build on their impressive rise. Arteta's team narrowly missed out on the Premier League title, losing out to champions Manchester City by two points on the final day.

The Spanish manager has transformed the team since taking charge in 2019. The Gunners are likely to further invest in the squad this summer to bridge the gap with top teams in Europe.

Speaking to Sky Sport, Adam's pointed out that a new striker and a left-back could further improve his former side.

“For me, maybe he needs a centre-forward still, maybe he needs someone in there. (Kai) Havertz had an unbelievable season, can he do it again? don’t know, Gabriel Jesus? not sure,” said Adams.

He continued:

“Left-back also, we’re going to have to look at Timber maybe he maybe goes in at the left-back spot and does a job for us next year. They are the two areas that I can see where you can actually improve this team and this squad.”

The north London side remain heavily linked with a move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko this summer.

Arsenal receive Youssouf Fofana boost

Youssouf Fofana

Arsenal could have an advantage over Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign Youssouf Fofana, according to Ligue 1 expert Jonathan Johnson. The Gunners are looking for Thomas Partey's replacement this summer, with the Ghanaian expected to leave.

Fofana has emerged as an option after some fine work with AS Monaco in the 2023-24 campaign. The 25-year-old registered four goals and as many assists in 35 outings across competitions, turning heads at multiple clubs in Europe.

In his column for Caught Offside, Johnson added that the player's price tag could give the Gunners an advantage in the race.

“In terms of Fofana’s price tag, I don’t think we’ll see a similar price tag to when Aurelien Tchouameni went to Real Madrid a couple of years ago.

"But I do think that Monaco will be looking for upwards of around €50m, which makes it tricky for a club like PSG right now with the uncertainty over Ligue 1 TV rights," wrote Johnson.

He concluded:

"That could make it quite an advantageous situation for a club like Arsenal or anyone else in the Premier League who might be interested."

Fofana reportedly has admirers at AC Milan as well.