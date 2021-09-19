Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive setback in pursuit of Serie A star, club interested in Dutch winger, and more - 19th September 2021

Arsenal managed to overcome Burnley on Saturday to make it two consecutive wins for the first time this season.

The Gunners took the lead in the 30th minute through Martin Odegaard and then survived a late onslaught from the home side, including a penalty scare, to secure all three points.

Arsenal have received a blow in their pursuit of a Serie A striker. The Gunners are keeping a close eye on a Dutch winger.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from September 19, 2021.

Arsenal receive setback in pursuit of Lautaro Martinez

Arsenal have received a setback in their quest for Lautaro Martinez

Arsenal have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Lautaro Martinez, according to The Mirror. The Argentinean is all set to sign a new deal with Inter Milan which will not have a release clause.

The Gunners were eager to secure Martinez's services in the summer. However, the Nerazzurri refused to let him leave after losing Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea.

The Premier League side are hoping to reignite their interest in the player next summer, but those plans might have to be shelved for now.

The Argentine has been in fine form for Inter Milan in recent times and is ready to take over the mantle at the San Siro after Lukaku's departure. Arsenal believe he could put an end to the goalscoring problem that has crippled the club under Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners have scored just twice in five league games this season and Martinez's arrival could rejuvenate their attack.

The Argentinean has two years left on his current deal and was valued at £55 million by the Serie A side in the summer. However, that figure is expected to significantly increase once he puts pen to paper on a new deal.

Arsenal could still attempt to prise him away, but Inter Milan will have the upper hand in any negotiations.

Gunners interested in Noa Lang

Arsenal are interested in Noa Lang

Arsenal are interested in Club Brugge winger Noa Lang, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Dutchman is also wanted by Leicester City and AC Milan.

The Gunners are eager to bolster their attack next summer and Mikel Arteta has identified the 22-year-old as the perfect player to fit his tactics.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Club Brugge winger Noa Lang picked up the Man Of The Match award in a game that featured Messi, Mbappe and Neymar 👏 Club Brugge winger Noa Lang picked up the Man Of The Match award in a game that featured Messi, Mbappe and Neymar 👏 https://t.co/7SulT3jUat

Lang recently caught the eye with his superb outing against Paris Saint-Germain, helping his team earn a 1-1 draw in the Champions League group stage tie. The Dutchman could be available for just €22 million next summer.

However, Arsenal might have to offload a few players before they can sanction a move for Lang.

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal star after Burnley win

Mikel Arteta was very happy with Gabriel on Saturday

Mikel Arteta hailed Gabriel for his match-winning performance against Burnley on Saturday. The Brazilian helped Arsenal secure three points and keep a clean sheet.

Speaking after the game, the Spanish manager was full of praise for his star.

"We know he’s a player with an incredible future who has already given us a lot. It doesn’t get much harder than playing here in the Premier League and he was terrific today," said Arteta.

