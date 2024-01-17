Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive Viktor Gyokeres boost; club warned against Renato Sanches move, and more - January 17, 2024

Arsenal face Crystal Palace at the Emirates on Saturday (January 20) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s team have lost their last two league games, dropping to fourth, five points behind leaders Liverpool (45) after 20 games.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a boost in their plans to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres. Elsewhere, the north London side have been warned against a move for on-loan PSG midfielder Renato Sanches.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 17, 2024:

Arsenal receive Viktor Gyokeres boost

Viktor Gyokere (right) is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Viktor Gyokeres. According to transfer insider Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are not interested in the Swedish striker.

Gyokeres has been in red-hot form for Sporting this season, registering 20 goals and 10 assists in 24 outings across competitions. Jacobs previously mentioned that the Gunners have their eyes on the 25-year-old.

However, recent reports have also named the Blues as admirers of the Swede. Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino is also in the market for a new No. 9 this year, and Gyokeres’ qualities makes him a superb option for the role. However, it's now believed that Chelsea are not eyeing the player right now.

Gunners warned against Renato Sanches move by Fabrizio Romano

Renato Sanches could be available for transfer this month.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has warned Arsenal against a move for Renato Sanches.

The Portuguese midfielder is on loan at AS Roma from Paris Saint-Germain and is reportedly unsettled at the Stadio Olimpico. The Gunners are on the hunt for midfield reinforcements and Sanchez could be an option for boss Mikel Arteta.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano mentioned Besiktas and Olympiacos as possible destinations for the player.

“Renato Sanches’ future at Roma looks in some doubt, and he remains one to watch in the next two weeks.

"Roma still want him to find another club in January, but Paris Saint-Germain will only interrupt Roma loan if there’s another good bid for the player, as he’s 100% not returning to PSG now,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“My understanding is that Besiktas and Olympiacos have called about Sanches, but the player wants to take some time before making a decision.”

Romano went on to add that Sanches’s injury history makes him a risky option for the north London side.

“Some Arsenal fans have reacted to this news, as they’ve been linked with midfielders such as Douglas Luiz, Amadou Onana and Martin Zubimendi, but since they are all too expensive for this January, could it be worth going for Sanches?” wrote Romano.

He concluded:

“In my opinion, it wouldn’t be the right move – Arsenal need to go for a consistent player who can be always available. I like Renato but he’s been injured many times in the recent years.”

Sanches has appeared nine times across competitions for the Serie A club this season, scoring once.

Tottenham Hotspur remain in Ivan Toney race, says journalist

Ivan Toney has admirers in London.

Tottenham Hotspur cannot be ruled out from the race for Ivan Toney just yet, according to journalist Ryan Taylor.

The English striker is a priority target for the Gunners and is available for transfer after serving an eight-month ban for illegal betting. It has been recently reported that Toney prefers a move to the Emirates, which makes the club the favourites for his services.

However, on The Spurs Chat podcast, Taylor said that Spurs remain firmly in the race for Toney for now.

“I have always understood that Spurs are a team that have been looking at Toney. I don’t know if they have the muscle to compete with Chelsea and Arsenal at the end of the season,” said Taylor.

He continued:

“People have shot down Spurs’ interest in Toney, whereas the information I’ve had is don’t rule out Spurs. Although Toney wants to join Arsenal and he would favour that move above anywhere else at this moment in time.”

Toney could be a fine replacement for Harry Kane at Tottenham.